TORONTO and CHERRY HILL, N.J., Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) is pleased to be named as one of the companies included in the 2021 Bloomberg Financial Services Gender-Equality Index (BFGEI). This recognition acknowledges the Bank's commitment to advancing women's equality, including helping propel women's success at every stage of their career.

TD has a deep-rooted history of promoting and supporting diversity and inclusion within the workplace and beyond. It established its first diversity leadership council in 2005 to help deliver sustained progress needed to build inclusivity. In 2020, TD successfully achieved its goal of 40% women colleagues holding bank-titled vice president and above roles in Canada. To achieve these results and to continue moving towards gender equality, the Bank is continually investing resources in talent initiatives, mentoring, coaching and upskilling to support the development and fair advancement of all colleagues.

"TD is committed to diversity and inclusion across the organization and we continue to work tirelessly to help build a workplace and society where everyone can thrive and reach their career goals. We're proud to be recognized globally for the fifth consecutive year for our long-standing commitment and active advancement of women's career development," says Vivian Abdelmessih, EVP & CRO, Canadian Banking, Wealth and Insurance and Chair of the TD Women in Leadership Committee.

Every year, TD hosts more than 120 Women in Leadership events across North America. These TD leadership events to support women and women-led organizations include:

Creation of a new Women in Business website, to help women entrepreneurs access advice, guidance, and helpful connections, tools and resources.

Providing funding to the Forum for Women Entrepreneurs to support women business owners by providing them easier access to mentors who can help them grow their business.

Recognition as a Women Business Enterprises (WBE) Canada Procurement Champion in 2020 for 10 consecutive years as a WBE Canada Corporate Member, championing supplier diversity and Canadian women-owned businesses.

Collaborating with the Women in Technology (WIT) group and organizations such as the Black Professionals in Tech Network (BPTN) and the Ontario Network of Women in Engineering. The TD Women in Leadership network, comprised of more than 15,000 TD colleagues across Canada and the U.S., brings members together to engage in networking, mentorship and personal and professional development. To learn more, visit Women in Leadership at TD.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by branches and serves over 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 14 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.7 trillion in assets on October 31, 2020. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

