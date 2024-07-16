TD earns top score of 100 on 2024 Disability Equality Index®, reinforcing the Bank's decades-long commitment to the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

TORONTO, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) has been ranked as a top-scorer in Canada on the 2024 Disability Equality Index®, which has expanded to Canada for the first time this year. The Bank earned a top score of 100 on the renowned benchmark, joining the first organizations in the country to be named a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" this year.

"I'm incredibly proud of the work TD has done in Canada and across our business over the last two decades to help create more accessible spaces for our colleagues and customers, both at the Bank and within our community," said Paul Clark, Executive Vice President of TD Bank Group and Chair of the TD Disability Inclusion Network. "Diversity, equity, and inclusion are core to who we are and we are committed to continuing to remove barriers and drive progress for disability inclusion at the Bank."

In the U.S., this year marks a decade of recognition for TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, as a top-scorer on the Disability Equality Index and a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" in that country. TD Bank has received the ranking every year in the U.S. since the Disability Equality Index's inception.

"Achieving this milestone for 10 consecutive years is a testament to our continuous efforts to support and empower the diverse experiences of our colleagues and customers," said Chris Giamo, EVP, TD Bank Group, Head of Commercial Banking and Executive Sponsor for the People with Disabilities Area of Focus at TD Bank. "We believe that an inclusive workplace not only benefits our colleagues but also helps strengthen our organization and the communities that we serve."

The Disability Equality Index is the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool for Fortune 1000 companies that measures disability workplace inclusion inside these organizations and assesses performance across industry sectors. The Disability Equality Index was launched in 2015 in the United States as a joint initiative of Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and is acknowledged today as the most robust disability inclusion assessment tool in business.

"On the 10th anniversary of the Disability Equality Index, we're extremely proud of the 542 national and international companies that are taking a proactive role in leading progress towards disability inclusion, setting a benchmark for others to follow. Their dedication to fostering inclusive workplaces not only attracts top talent but also drives innovation and creates sustainable performance in today's global market. Together, we are creating a future where everyone can contribute and thrive," said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN.

A Commitment to Disability Inclusion

Driving inclusion and equity for people with disabilities has been a strategic focus for TD for more than a decade. During that time, we have made considerable progress enhancing our policies, developing more innovative technologies, and attracting talent through targeted recruitment programs. Most recently:

TD launched its accessibility browser plug-in, TD Accessibility Adapter, to the public at no cost. The tool, which enables users to personalize their online experience tied to individual accessibility preferences, includes accessibility features such as reading guides, adjustable font size, dark mode, a dyslexia-friendly font, and monochrome mode.

TD published its Annual TD Accessibility Progress Report in Canada , a documentation of the progress we have made this year to help identify, remove, and prevent the creation of new accessibility-related barriers for our customers and colleagues. Our longer-term commitments are outlined in our three-year TD Accessibility Plan.

, a documentation of the progress we have made this year to help identify, remove, and prevent the creation of new accessibility-related barriers for our customers and colleagues. Our longer-term commitments are outlined in our three-year TD Accessibility Plan. TD established its Enterprise Accessibility Office, which aims to promote accessibility and inclusion throughout the organization.

TD continues to be a proud host employer for Project SEARCH, a national program that helps adult students with intellectual and developmental disabilities transition into the workplace. The program provides classroom instruction, career exploration, and job skills training through three 10-week internship rotations. Earlier this year, we celebrated the achievements of the seventh graduating class of the one-year program.

TD continues to work with Specialisterne, which has a hiring program designed to increase representation of autistic individuals. This Specialisterne program aims to showcase their unique talents to help these individuals secure meaningful employment.

Throughout the year, TD helps to amplify the voices and lived experiences of people with disabilities by sharing the stories of colleagues and customers through our TD Stories platform. Recent topics covered include mental health and the importance of evolving perceptions.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.5 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 17 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.97 trillion in assets on April 30, 2024. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

About the Disability Equality Index®

The Disability Equality Index has become the leading independent, third-party resource for the annual benchmarking of corporate disability inclusion policies and programs, and is now trusted by more than 70% of the United States Fortune 100 and nearly half of the Fortune 500. Such companies must increasingly consider how emerging global reporting directives and stakeholder expectations surrounding social and corporate governance factors impact their operational, cultural, reputational and financial performance.

The Disability Equality Index is an objective, reflective, forward-thinking, and confidential disability rating tool designed to assist business in advancing inclusion practices. It is a comprehensive benchmark that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions across five scored categories: Culture & Leadership, Enterprise-Wide Access, Employment Practices, Community Engagement, and Supplier Diversity. Participating companies receive a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those scoring 80 or higher earning the distinction of "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion" for the benchmark year.

Findings from a two-year Global Disability Equality Index pilot informed the launch of a scored benchmark that opened in 2024 to seven new countries in addition to the United States. These include: Brazil, Canada, Germany, India, Japan, the Philippines, and the United Kingdom. Now in its 10th year, the Disability Equality Index has grown nearly 7x since 2015, expanding from 80 companies in its first year to 541 in 2024. Collectively, the 2024 edition received 748 submissions spanning the eight benchmarked countries.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com

About Disability:IN

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 500 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world's most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index; best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. To learn more about Disability:IN's key initiatives including Boards Are IN, Investors Are IN, and CEOs Are IN, visit www.disabilityin.org

