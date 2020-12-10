TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group ("TD") and SecureKey Technologies Inc. ("SecureKey") announced today that the TD Precious Metals digital store, has adopted the Verified.Me network to provide quick and secure identity verification, thereby enhancing the experience for non-TD customers.

This capability allows non-TD customers who transact on the TD Precious Metals digital store to help verify their identity online when signing in and checking out in a secure and convenient manner, leveraging their trusted connections within the Verified.Me network. With Verified.Me's blockchain-based foundation and security protocols, users can seamlessly verify their identity, while preventing the oversharing of personal information. Non-TD customers who use Verified.Me can enjoy a higher maximum transaction limit, a faster checkout experience, and access to their order history. Existing TD customers can continue to access these benefits by logging into the TD Precious Metals digital store using their TD online banking credentials.

"We're excited to grow our relationship and continue supporting TD's evolution across a diverse range of financial services," said Greg Wolfond, Founder and CEO, SecureKey Technologies. "Our work with TD highlights Canada's global leadership position in the world of digital identity. We look forward to helping precious metals clients who leverage TD's platform optimize their online lives with the security they deserve."

"As part of our digital precious metals offering, we are proud to launch this secure and convenient enhancement, which will improve the experience for non-TD customers on the TD Precious Metals digital store," said James Wolanski, Managing Director, TD Securities. "This implementation of Verified.Me is a first for TD and aligns with our goal to provide a best-in-class eCommerce destination for precious metals products."

About SecureKey Technologies

SecureKey is a leading identity and authentication provider that simplifies consumer access to online services and applications. SecureKey's privacy-enhancing network enables consumers to conveniently assert identity information using trusted providers, such as banks, telcos and governments, helping them connect to critical online services with a digital credential they trust. SecureKey is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.securekey.com.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by branches and serves over 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 14 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.7 trillion in assets on October 31, 2020. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

