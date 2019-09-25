TD only Canadian bank among DJSI's most sustainable companies

Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) have once again listed the world's most sustainable companies, and TD is the only Canadian bank to be included.

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - For the sixth consecutive year, TD Bank Group was listed in the DJSI World Index. From a global pool of 175 banks, TD is the only Canadian bank to be included in the short list of 25 banks.

"This accomplishment is a testament to TD's commitment to help build a more inclusive and sustainable tomorrow and reflects our purpose: to enrich the lives of our customers, colleagues and communities," said Andrea Barrack, Global Head, Sustainability and Corporate Citizenship, TD. "Our inclusion on the DJSI World Index is a reaffirmation of TD's goal to be an environmental leader as well as our long-standing commitment to diversity, human rights, and positive social impact."

The DJSI benchmarks the sustainability performance of leading companies based on environmental, social and economic performance. This accomplishment celebrates the contributions of TD's more than 85,000 employees who help make the organization a global leader in corporate sustainability and corporate citizenship.

TD was recognized for its strong performance in the areas of Corporate Governance, Risk Management, Customer Relationship Management, and Talent Attraction and Development.

Rooted in a desire to help provide its customers, communities and colleagues the confidence to thrive in a changing world, TD believes it has the responsibility to reimagine its business practices so that policies and procedures help to make a positive impact on its communities wherever it does business.

To help illustrate its commitment to this idea, TD issued its first standalone Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report and its first report measuring its Corporate Citizenship strategy, The Ready Commitment, in May 2019.

"We launched The Ready Commitment to activate the power of our business, philanthropy and human capital to drive greater impact," said Barrack. "Our size and scale enable us to be a positive change agent across our footprint, and we are incredibly proud to be recognized for another consecutive year as an environmental leader among the world's most sustainable companies."

TD thanks its colleagues, its customers and communities it serves, and congratulates the other companies that are included on the 2019 index.

To learn more about corporate responsibility at TD and The Ready Commitment, please read the TD 2018 ESG Report, the 2018 The Ready Commitment Report, or visit www.td.com/thereadycommitment.

For more information about DJSI please visit the DJSI press release.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the fifth largest bank in North America by branches and serves over 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in TD Ameritrade; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 13 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.4 trillion in assets on July 31, 2019. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For further information: Heather Reinsborough, Heather.Reinsborough@td.com

Related Links

https://www.td.com

