TD also recognized for innovation and transformation and online product offerings

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) has been named the "Best Consumer Digital Bank in North America" for the third consecutive year by Global Finance in their World's Best Digital Banks Awards 2023. The Bank's results were driven by six North American regional category wins, including innovation and transformation and online product offerings.

"Developing a deeper understanding of customer preferences so we can serve their unique needs through digital is critical," says Rizwan Khalfan, Chief Digital and Payments Officer, TD Bank Group. " Our teams are focused on interacting with customers in a meaningful way that is personal, relevant and always evolving to provide them with valuable experiences. We're proud to be recognized by Global Finance for our personalized digital offerings for the third year in a row."

The Bank's leadership in the North American digital banking space is further highlighted by recent industry accolades:

Recognized in 2023 by J.D. Power as "Highest in Customer Satisfaction" for its Canadian mobile banking app, moving up one spot in the ranking since 2022. 1

TD earned the #1 spot in Brand Finance 2023 Canada 100 Report which ranks the 100 most valuable brands in Canada . 2

. According to Comscore, TD continues to have the #1 average digital reach of any bank in Canada and is among one of the leaders for average domestic digital reach among major banks in developed markets. 3

and is among one of the leaders for average domestic digital reach among major banks in developed markets. TD has the largest number of monthly active mobile users among Canadian banks for the past nine consecutive years, according to data.ai. 4

Earlier this year, Global Finance named TD Lab in Canada and TD Workshop in the US as one of the World's Best Financial Innovation Labs 2023. 5

and TD Workshop in the US as one of the World's Best Financial Innovation Labs 2023. The TD Equity Resource Hub was recognized by the Business Intelligence Group through the 2023 BIG Innovation Awards for bringing new ideas to life in innovative ways.6

Global Finance award entries were shortlisted by a team of digital and banking experts from Infosys, with editors at Global Finance choosing the final selection of winners. Winners were judged on the following criteria: strength of strategy for attracting and servicing digital customers, success in getting clients to use digital offerings, growth of digital customers, breadth of product offerings, evidence of tangible benefits gained from digital initiatives, and web/mobile site design and functionality.

_____________________________ 1 Tied in 2023. For J.D. Power 2023 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards 2 Source: Brand Finance " TD on the rise as it overtakes RBC to claim title as Canada's most valuable brand", March 30, 2023. 3 Comscore MMX® Multi-Platform, Financial Services – Banking, Total audience, 3-month average ending June 2023, Canada, United States, France and UK. 4 Source: Data.ai. Based on Big 5 Canadian Banks (i.e., TD, RBC, Scotiabank, BMO, and CIBC) for the period ending December 31, 2022. 5 Source: Global Finance "Best Innovation Labs 2023", May 31, 2023. 6 Business Intelligence Group "2023 Big Innovation Awards", January 11, 2023.

To learn more about TD Bank Group's enterprise approach to innovation, TD Invent, please visit https://tdinvent.td.com

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.5 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 16 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.9 trillion in assets on July 31, 2023. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For further information: Noa Salamon, [email protected]