TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) has been named the "Best Consumer Digital Bank in North America" for the second consecutive year by Global Finance in their World's Best Digital Banks Awards 2022. The Bank's results were driven by six regional category wins for North America, including the Bank's success in its mobile and online properties.

"We are honoured to have been recognized by Global Finance once again for industry-leading digital capabilities," says Rizwan Khalfan, Chief Digital and Payments Officer, TD Bank Group. "We remain committed to exceeding our customers' evolving needs and expectations and will continue to leverage our innovation ecosystem to reimagine the banking experience for our customers."

TD continues to leverage its innovation capabilities to better support customers with new tools and more personalized digital experiences as evident with recent industry reports.

According to Sensor Tower, a provider of market intelligence on the global digital economy, TD has the largest number of monthly active users among the mobile banking apps in Canada.i Their recently published 2022 mobile banking report also highlighted the Bank's strong engagement metrics for its ever-growing user base.

Similarweb, a leading platform for understanding online behavior, also ranked TD as its top bank for online consumer engagement in Canada. Similarweb data noted that TD outperformed its peers for web presence and web reach in terms of total audience, visits and engagement rates. ii

Both reports follow recent recognition from data.ai, Comscore and Touchpoint/Curinos, which placed TD in the top spot in Canada across several digital consumer, engagement, adoption and experience categories. According to Mobile Customer Experience Analytics, a partnership between Touchpoint Group and Curinos, TD is the highest rated app among the Canadian Big 5 banks based on "engaged customer feedback" during the past 12 months. iii

Global Finance award entries were shortlisted by a team of digital and banking experts from Infosys, with editors at Global Finance choosing the final selection of winners. Winners were judged on the following criteria: strength of strategy for attracting and servicing digital customers, success in getting clients to use digital offerings, growth of digital customers, breadth of product offerings, evidence of tangible benefits gained from digital initiatives, and web/mobile site design and functionality.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves more than 27 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.8 trillion in assets on July 31, 2022. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

