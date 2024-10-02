Results driven by recognition in six award categories, including best innovation and transformation

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) has been named "Best Consumer Digital Bank in North America" for the fourth consecutive year by Global Finance in their World's Best Digital Banks Awards 2024. The Bank's results were driven by six North American regional category wins, recognizing TD for best innovation, transformation, lending, open banking APIs, bill payment and presentment, and information security and fraud management.

"At TD, we innovate with purpose by harnessing the collective ideation power of our colleagues, exploring emerging technologies such as AI and spatial computing, and designing experiences that are focused on centering human needs to help support customers in an everchanging world," said Montresa McMillan, Senior Vice President, Digital Strategy, Innovation and Payments, TD Bank Group. "As we continue to develop better and faster outcomes for our customers, it is an honour to be recognized by Global Finance as the Best Consumer Digital Bank in North America for the fourth consecutive year."

The Bank's leadership in the North American digital banking space is further supported by recent industry accolades, including:

Recognized by Business Intelligence Group for organizational Gen AI efforts in their 2024 AI Excellence Awards 1

TD Lab in Canada and TD Workshop in the U.S. were recognized by Global Finance amongst the World's Best Financial Innovation Labs for the second consecutive year in 2024 2

and TD Workshop in the U.S. were recognized by Global Finance amongst the World's Best Financial Innovation Labs for the second consecutive year in 2024 TD was recognized as a 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Award winner by Business Intelligence Group 3

Recognized by FICO, a global analytics software leader, with a 2024 Decisions award for enhanced data-driven fraud detection and prevention capabilities 4

detection and prevention capabilities TD has the largest number of monthly active mobile users among Canadian banks for the past ten consecutive years, according to data.ai 5

According to Comscore, TD continues to have the #1 average digital reach of any bank in Canada 6

"We're so proud to see the impressive efforts of our colleagues, who work to help enhance our mobile and digital offerings, be recognized this year by Global Finance," said Kyle McNamara, Senior Vice President, Customer Platforms, TD Bank Group. "As a team, they have shown their dedication to helping drive the best possible outcomes for our customers. This recognition is a testament to their leadership and talent in this space."

Winners were chosen from entries evaluated by a panel of judges at Infosys, a global leader in consulting, technology and outsourcing. The editors of Global Finance were responsible for the final selection of all winners. Winning financial institutions were selected based on the following criteria: strength of strategy for attracting and servicing digital customers, success in getting clients to use digital offerings, growth of digital customers, breadth of product offerings, evidence of tangible benefits gained from digital initiatives, and web/mobile site design and functionality. Sub-category winners were selected based on the relative strength and success of those web products and services.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.5 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 17 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.97 trillion in assets on July 31, 2024. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

____________________________ 1Source: Business Intelligence Group "2024 AI Excellence Awards", March 23, 2023. 2Source: Global Finance "World's Best Financial Innovation Labs", July 16, 2024. 3Source: Business Intelligence Group "2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards", May 29, 2024. 4Source: FICO "2024 FICO Decision Award", April 18, 2024 5Source: Data.ai Based on Big 5 Canadian Banks (i.e., TD, RBC, Scotiabank, BMO, and CIBC) for the period ending December 31, 2023. 6Source: Comscore MMX® Multi-Platform, Financial Services – Banking, Total audience, 3-month average ending June 2024, Canada.

