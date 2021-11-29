TD also named Most Innovative Digital Bank by Global Finance in their World's Best Digital Banks 2021 Awards

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) is recognized as the "Best Consumer Digital Bank in North America" by Global Finance in their 2021 World's Best Digital Bank Awards with the Bank's mobile experience, online product offering and security contributing to top scores among its peers. This recognition follows TD's recent win as the "Best Consumer Digital Bank in Canada" by Global Finance, which also named TD "Most Innovative Digital Bank" for the third consecutive year.

"At TD, we are committed to elevating digital experiences for our customers and continuously enhance our digital tools and properties to meet their evolving needs," said Rizwan Khalfan, Chief Digital and Payments Officer, TD Bank Group. "We are honored to be recognized as a North American leader in digital banking."

With more than eight million digitally active banking users in Canada, including six million active mobile users, TD is the most downloaded app in Canada and ranks among the top 10 for monthly active users among US banks.i ii Since the start of the pandemic, TD added more than 1.5 million digitally active users, and has seen continued engagement with nearly five billion digital sessions across its North American footprint.iii

"It is more important than ever that financial institutions establish new ways to provide customers with digital offerings that serve their needs," said Peter McManus, Vice President, Global Finance Magazine. "TD has continued to put forward innovative and industry-leading digital services that provide their customers with seamless financial experiences."

Global Finance used an evaluation process to select the 2021 World's Best Consumer Digital Banks Awards winners that included a panel of judges at Infosys, a global provider of digital consulting, technology, and outsourcing, which shortlisted finalists with the Global Finance editors responsible for selecting the winner. Award recipients were selected based on several criteria, including strategy for attracting and servicing digital customers, success in attracting customers to use digital offerings, evidence of tangible benefits gained from digital initiatives, and growth of digital customer base.

About TD

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the fifth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.7 trillion in assets on July 31, 2021. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

About Global Finance

Global Finance, founded in 1987, has a circulation of 50,000 and readers in 189 countries. Global Finance's audience includes senior corporate and financial officers responsible for making investment and strategic decisions at multinational companies and financial institutions. Its website — GFMag.com — offers analysis and articles that are the legacy of 34 years of experience in international financial markets. Global Finance is headquartered in New York, with offices around the world. Global Finance regularly selects the top performers among banks and other providers of financial services. These awards have become a trusted standard of excellence for the global financial community.

i Source: TD Bank Group. Active Digital / Mobile Canadian Personal banking and Small Business banking users reported as of July 31, 2021. Active digital users are users who have logged in online or via their mobile device at least once in the last 90 days. Active Mobile users are users who have logged in via their mobile device at least once in the last 90 days. ii Source App Annie: Mobile App download rankings based on the 3-month period ending September 30, 2021. U.S. Mobile rankings based on top 10 retail banking apps by average smartphone monthly active users (MAU) excluding credit unions, third-party banking apps and apps primarily dedicated to credit card providers for the 3-month period ending September 30, 2021. iii Source: TD Bank Group. Digital sessions are defined as the accumulative North American customer logins either via online or their mobile device between March 15, 2020 and October 31, 2021. North American Digitally Active user growth measured for the period between January 30, 2020 and July 31, 2021.

