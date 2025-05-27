2025 TD Scholarships for Community Leadership recipients join alumni network with leaders in various industries

TORONTO, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) is proud to mark the 30th anniversary of the TD Scholarships for Community Leadership with the announcement of the 2025 Scholarship recipients.

"For 30 years, we've had the honour of learning from and supporting some of Canada's most inspiring young people as they navigate their post-secondary education and start their careers" said Alicia Rose, AVP Social Impact and Strategy Canada at TD. "What's powerful about this program is the richness of the community that has been built over the decades. Many alumni of the program are out in the world launching nonprofits, shaping policy, driving inclusive innovation, and contributing to our communities in countless ways. TD is proud to support and stand alongside the 2025 recipients as they join this network of changemakers, many of whom are actively contributing to the future of our country."

The year's recipients are:

Alex Wilson-Zegil , Manitoulin Secondary School, Gore Bay, ON

Manitoulin Secondary School, Ali Futa , Port Perry High School, Cannington, ON

, Port Perry High School, Aria Law, York House School , Burnaby, BC

, Ambreena De Menech , A.B. Lucas Secondary School, London, ON

, A.B. Lucas Secondary School, Ayesha Bukhari , Ernestown Secondary School, Amherstview, ON

Ernestown Secondary School, Chinmay Jindal , Harold M. Brathwaite Secondary School, Brampton, ON

Harold M. Brathwaite Secondary School, Clara Tremblay , Cégep d'Alma, Saint Gédéon, QC

Cégep d'Alma, Saint Gédéon, QC Joanna Cai , John Oliver Secondary School, Vancouver, BC

John Oliver Secondary School, Hamid Ali , Edmonton Islamic Academy, Edmonton, AB

Edmonton Islamic Academy, Hannah Johnston , Governor Simcoe Secondary School, St. Catharines, ON

Governor Simcoe Secondary School, Haleema Malik , Westwood Community High School, Fort McMurray, AB

Westwood Community High School, Loukas Juritsch , Waterloo Collegiate Institute, Waterloo, ON

Waterloo Collegiate Institute, Natalie Mitchell , Holy Heart of Mary High School , Portugal Cove-St. Philips, NL

Holy Heart of , Noah Bryan , Bayview Secondary School, Richmond Hill, ON

Bayview Secondary School, Nathan Hellner-Mestelman , Mount Douglas Secondary School, Victoria, BC

Mount Douglas Secondary School, Rachel Simantov , Dr. E.P. Scarlett High School , Calgary, AB

Dr. E.P. , Sophie Fan , Marianopolis College , Montreal, QC

, Shahdad Shafiei , Moscrop Secondary School, Burnaby, BC

Moscrop Secondary School, Tamika Gideon , Dalhousie Regional High School, Charlo, NB

Dalhousie Regional High School, Tamana Haidari , Prince of Wales Collegiate, St. John's, NL

The 2025 recipients join a network with many active changemakers, including Larissa Vingilis-Jaremko, who was awarded the scholarship in 2001 and is the Founder and President of the Canadian Association for Girls in Science (CAGIS).

"The TD Scholarship for Community Leadership had a huge impact on my life - it provided me with financial stability during my undergraduate studies and welcomed me into an incredible network of community leaders from across the country," said Larissa. "The shared experiences, mentorship, collaboration, and community support among the scholars and alumnae supported my career and fostered even greater societal change. I continue to engage with this inspiring group and now provide my mentorship and support to the next generation of changemakers recognized and celebrated by TD through this program."

Since 1995, the program has provided 600 young people with a total of $30 million in scholarships to support their post-secondary tuition and living expenses. Recipients also have the opportunity to participate in summer employment with TD or at a community organization funded by the Bank through the TD Ready Commitment, in addition to mentorship and networking opportunities.

To learn more about this year's recipients and for complete information about the TD Scholarships for Community Leadership program, including eligibility requirements, please visit: www.td.com/scholarship. Applications for 2026 scholarships will be available online starting September 2025.

About The TD Ready Commitment

TD has a long-standing commitment to deliver on its purpose to enrich the lives of its customers, colleagues, and communities. As part of its corporate citizenship platform, the TD Ready Commitment, TD is targeting C$1 billion by 2030 towards community giving and colleague engagement in four areas that we call the Interconnected Drivers of Change: Financial Security, Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities and Better Health. Through the TD Ready Commitment, TD aspires to work with non-profit and community-based organizations to help make a positive impact for the customers and communities we serve. For further information, visit td.com/tdreadycommitment.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.9 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., and TD Wealth (U.S.); Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 18 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $2.1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2025. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange.

