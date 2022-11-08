Reimagined TD Rewards suite showcases accelerators and exclusive benefits across several everyday spend categories and travel

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - TD is pleased to announce that its refreshed TD Rewards credit cards portfolio is now available. From accelerated earning on popular spend categories like groceries, restaurants and travel, to enhanced insurance coverages and flexible redemption options beyond travel rewards, the updated suite introduces benefits that serve to make every day more rewarding for TD customers. Current TD Rewards cardholders will automatically get access to the updated card benefits and perks.

TD First Class Travel Infinite® Visa (CNW Group/TD Bank Group) TD Platinum Travel® Visa (CNW Group/TD Bank Group) TD Rewards® Visa (CNW Group/TD Bank Group)

"Our customers asked for it, and we delivered: a revamped TD Rewards lineup with valuable ways to earn more through these everyday purchases," says Meg McKee, Senior Vice-President, Canadian Cards, Payments, Loyalty and Personal Lending, TD Bank Group. "Whether you're someone who's planning your next big vacation, or simply looking to turn everyday spend into a step closer to incredible rewards, the new refreshed cards help make each purchase count."

After over two years of varying COVID-related travel restrictions, this holiday season is gearing up to be a busy one when it comes to travel.

"While it's incredibly optimistic to see Canadians re-embrace travel, the last 2+ years have highlighted the importance of flexibility when it comes to travel rewards," says McKee. "For example, with our refreshed TD First Class Travel Infinite® Visa card, customers can enjoy more choice when it comes to earning, as well as redeeming for all kinds of travel needs including different experiences that make trips more memorable. We've also worked to deepen our non-travel redemption options, so our suite also benefits those staying close to home."

Refreshed TD Rewards lineup highlights

TD First Class Travel Infinite® Visa

New accelerated earn rates on high-use spend categories like groceries, restaurants, regularly recurring bill payments and travel booked through Expedia For TD

New perks, such as an annual TD Rewards Birthday Bonus (value of up to $50 ) and a $100 annual TD Travel Credit

) and a annual TD Travel Credit Enhanced insurances, including new Mobile Device Insurance, Hotel/ Motel Burglary Insurance, and Flight/ Trip Delay Insurance, and increased Travel Medical Insurance coverage

For more information on the changes to the TD First Class Travel Infinite® Visa, please visit https://www.td.com/ca/en/personal-banking/products/credit-cards/firstclasstravelvisaFAQ/

TD Platinum Travel® Visa

New and increased accelerated earn rates on high-use spend categories like groceries, restaurants, and travel booked through Expedia For TD

Enhanced insurances, including new Mobile Device Insurance and Hotel/ Motel Burglary Insurance

For more information on the changes to the TD Platinum Travel®, please visit https://www.td.com/ca/en/personal-banking/products/credit-cards/platinumtravelvisaFAQ/

TD Rewards® Visa

No Annual Fee

New and increased accelerated earn rates on high-use spend categories like groceries, restaurants, and travel booked through Expedia For TD

Enhanced insurance, including new Mobile Device Insurance

For more information on the changes to the TD Rewards® Visa, please visit https://www.td.com/ca/en/personal-banking/products/credit-cards/rewardstravelvisaFAQ/

TD Rewards Points are worth more when redeemed through Expedia For TD, but cardholders can also enjoy the flexibility of booking trips through any other travel agency or website. There are no travel blackouts, seat restrictions, or expiry for TD Rewards Points, provided an account is open and in good standing. Other perks across the TD Rewards program include the ability to redeem TD Rewards Points towards making purchases at Amazon.ca with Amazon Shop with Points, as well as redemption options for everyday perks like cash back, gift cards, Starbucks Rewards and more.

New Card Design

As a part of the changes, TD has launched new card designs across its proprietary consumer and business card offerings. The new eco-friendly card design is made up of 90% recycled plastic, which will translate into a savings of 18.5 tons of single-use plastic per year. Existing customers will receive their newly designed replacement card when their current card expires.

