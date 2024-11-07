TouchBistro POS and restaurant management system enables restaurant owners to manage orders, reservations, staffing, floor plan, and reconcile bills on one platform

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) is pleased to announce a collaboration with independent software vendor, TouchBistro, enabling Canadian restaurant and food service entrepreneurs to consolidate all management and payment services into one, easy to use POS and restaurant management system. Available to all TD customers, TouchBistro provides restaurateurs with everything they need to drive sales and streamline operations through their comprehensive suite of front of house, back of house, and guest engagement technology.

"Collaborating with TouchBistro gives our merchants the ability to integrate their TD payment devices and benefit from the restaurant POS functionality and features that TouchBistro has to offer," says Alec Morley, Senior Vice President, Canadian Small Business Banking at TD. "In turn, Merchants have the peace of mind being supported by a bank and software vendor that they know and trust, helping entrepreneurs feel at ease while managing their restaurant business."

When it comes to paying for meals, TouchBistro's 2024 Canadian Diner Trends Report found that 84 percent of Canadian diners prefer to settle up by using either a credit or debit card, and 76 percent of patrons prefer using a handheld payment terminal that is brought to the table.

"Offering merchants the ability to integrate their TD payment device directly with a restaurant management tool allows them to deliver what Canadian diners are looking for – ease of payment combined with enhanced customer service," says Morley. "When things like reservations, managing orders and floor plans, plus the ability to reconcile bills are offered in one platform, restaurant staff can focus their attention on diners and delivering the quality customer service that we know Canadians are looking for."

"TouchBistro is constantly evolving to offer best-in-class solutions to operators, and we are excited to work with TD as one of our integrated payments providers," said Samir Zabaneh, Chairman and CEO of TouchBistro. "As we continue to be the most comprehensive all-in-one POS and restaurant management system, this collaboration is a natural fit as we expand our portfolio to offer diverse solutions that cater to Canadian operators' unique needs."

Offering an integrated payment solution allows merchants to improve efficiencies, generate insights about their business, ensure that payment data is secure and provide a pleasant customer experience.

For more information on the TD-integrated payment solution with TouchBistro please visit: https://www.touchbistro.com/tdintegration/

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.5 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 17 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.97 trillion in assets on July 31, 2024. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

About TouchBistro

TouchBistro is an all-in-one POS and restaurant management system that makes running a restaurant easier by providing essential front of house, back of house, and guest engagement solutions on one powerful platform. TouchBistro helps restaurateurs streamline and simplify their operations, drive sales, and deliver a great guest experience. For additional information, visit TouchBistro.com.

