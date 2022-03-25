TD announces recruitment efforts to help provide employment opportunities to displaced individuals

TORONTO, March 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, TD announced that it is increasing its financial contribution to a total of $1 million to support humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine and assist refugees globally. This complements the financial support already announced in February with additional donations of $100,000 to UNHCR Canada, the UN Refugee Agency, and $100,000 to the Canada Ukraine Foundation's Humanitarian Appeal. TD will also provide $500,000 to support relief and resettlement efforts for those impacted by these global events as they unfold.

TD is also increasing its efforts to hire refugees and displaced individuals, including those arriving in Canada through the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel, for roles at the bank to help provide them with meaningful employment and stability as they arrive in Canada. TD will actively recruit for these roles by leveraging the efforts of its talent acquisition team and its existing relationships with Jumpstart and ACCES Employment, organizations involved with connecting newcomers to Canada with employment opportunities. Applicants can also apply directly through TD Opportunities.

"The devastating situation in Ukraine has created an urgent call for refugee support and reinforces for all of us the ongoing needs of displaced people in need of safety," said Janice Farrell Jones, SVP, Sustainability and Corporate Citizenship. "TD is committed to supporting newcomers and refugees, with a focus on helping to address the issues they face and accelerating their ability to establish new roots and find success. Leveraging both our resources to provide financial support and our capacity as an employer is another step forward as we strive to make a meaningful social impact in our communities and as a global citizen."

TD is focused on providing refugees and newcomers to Canada with greater access to financial services, employment and financial education, and in 2019 established a TD Executive Task Force on Refugees to drive progress and help address the unique needs and circumstances of refugees. TD's recent efforts include:

Helping to recruit refugees through events and working relationships with Jumpstart and other community organizations.

Working with the Together Project to deliver the Welcome Group Program across the Greater Toronto Area and other regions.

and other regions. Working with Tent Partnership for Refugees to uncover opportunities for TD to support refugee integration and success through our business, hiring and supply chains.

In November 2021 , TD committed to support more than 20 local community programs focusing on newcomer, settlement and refugee programs across Ontario .

, TD committed to support more than 20 local community programs focusing on newcomer, settlement and refugee programs across . Empowering and supporting new Canadians with convenient banking options and special offers on select products for newcomers.

TD is also extending acceptance of donations for Ukrainian support from its customers through its branch and store networks.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the fifth largest bank in North America by assets and serves more than 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centers around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.8 trillion in assets on January 31, 2022. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For further information: Media contact: Thomas Chanzy, TD Bank Group, [email protected]