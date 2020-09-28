TD launches an innovative marketplace that helps customers send money when, where and how they want to.

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - TD is expanding the TD Global Transfer experience on EasyWeb and the TD Canada app, offering Personal Banking customers the ability to transfer money globally, in more ways, to more places.

TD Global Transfer brings together new and existing capabilities that allows customers to securely send money to more than 200 countries and territories, right from their TD account, through EasyWeb online banking, and the TD Canada app.

"We're thrilled to be able to empower our customers with the ability to securely send money internationally to family and friends in a way that's easy for them and convenient for their recipient," said Mushtak Najarali, Senior Vice President, Money in Solutions, TD. "This new solution exemplifies TD's commitment to customer-centric innovation and enables our customers to support their loved ones by providing convenience and choice on how they send money almost anywhere in the world."

Now, in a single innovative marketplace, customers will have the ability to choose any one of the following:

Send to Account: A new way for customers to send money directly to a recipient's bank account in over 180 countries and territories.

A new way for customers to send money directly to a recipient's bank account in over 180 countries and territories. Cash Pick-up: Send money from a TD account for cash pick-up at a Western Union ® Agent Location in over 200 destination countries and territories. 1

Send money from a TD account for cash pick-up at a Western Union Agent Location in over 200 destination countries and territories. Send to a Visa Card: Send money internationally to an eligible Visa Debit Card, Visa Credit Card or Reloadable Prepaid Visa Card, powered by Visa Direct, Visa's real-time push payments platform, in over 170 countries and territories.2

"We're pleased to continue working with TD to help bring efficiencies to the process of sending and receiving money and provide a smoother experience for individuals and families," said Brian Weiner, Vice President and Head of Product, Visa Canada. "Through Visa Direct, Visa is empowering customers to send, receive and access money between billions of cards and accounts worldwide."

TD Global Transfer offers a simple and intuitive user experience, providing transparency around considerations such as currency exchange rates, transfer fees and expected time for the funds to arrive, helping customers understand the option that works best for them.

Send with confidence

In addition, recipients can typically expect cash pick-up in as little as 2 to 4 hours with Western Union, within 24-48 hours for transfers to eligible Visa Cards with Visa Direct, and within 1-5 business days to bank accounts. Customers can also feel confident knowing that their transactions through TD Global Transfer are protected by the TD Online and Mobile Security Guarantee .

"As a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, we are delighted to offer TD customers a reliable and convenient option to send money worldwide though our retail network, which is accessible across urban, rural, and remote areas in 200 countries and territories," said Molly Shea, Head of Western Union Network, for the Americas. "Western Union is proud to offer convenience, reliability, and speed to more than 150 million customers who rely on our services worldwide."

1 Western Union® Agent locations may also make alternative pick-up options available to the recipient. 2 Actual fund availability depends on receiving financial institution and region. Visa requires fast-funds enabled issuers to make funds available to their recipient cardholders within a maximum of 30 minutes of approving the transaction. Please refer to your Visa representative and the Visa Direct Original Credit Transaction Global Implementation Guide for more information.

