TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Today TD announced a donation of $250,000 to support efforts to help combat discrimination and hate in our communities through educational programs in Canada and the US. The Bank recognizes that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has far-reaching impacts, and this donation will build on the Bank's previous donations to promote inclusion and help address rising levels of antisemitism and Islamophobia.

TD is making contributions to these organizations that are providing community support programs:

United Jewish Appeal (UJA) Federation - For over 30 years the UJA Federation has helped preserve and strengthen the quality of Jewish life in Greater Toronto, Canada , Israel and around the world through philanthropic, volunteer, and professional leadership. UJA partners with key Jewish agencies to ensure that meaningful, impactful programs are in place to serve the diverse and vibrant Jewish community. Funds will go toward supporting education programs, advocacy and research efforts, and community mobilization to deepen the fight against antisemitism.

For over 30 years the UJA Federation has helped preserve and strengthen the quality of Jewish life in , and around the world through philanthropic, volunteer, and professional leadership. UJA partners with key Jewish agencies to ensure that meaningful, impactful programs are in place to serve the diverse and vibrant Jewish community. Funds will go toward supporting education programs, advocacy and research efforts, and community mobilization to deepen the fight against antisemitism. Islamic Social Services Association (ISSA) - ISSA has a 23-year track record of delivering facilitation, advocacy and education programs to help build awareness about Islam and Muslim cultures in Canada . To help ensure the welfare of the many cultural and ethnic groups that comprise the Muslim community in Canada , they also provide family, health, and social welfare services. Funds will go toward supporting education and training programs to promote greater understanding about Islam and Muslim cultures.

ISSA has a 23-year track record of delivering facilitation, advocacy and education programs to help build awareness about Islam and Muslim cultures in . To help ensure the welfare of the many cultural and ethnic groups that comprise the Muslim community in , they also provide family, health, and social welfare services. Funds will go toward supporting education and training programs to promote greater understanding about Islam and Muslim cultures. United States Holocaust Memorial Museum - Since its dedication over 30 years ago, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum has helped to educate more than 47 million people, including more than 11 million school-age children. Funds will go toward educational resources to educate, engage, and inspire both children and adults to confront hatred, prevent genocide, and promote human dignity.

Since its dedication over 30 years ago, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum has helped to educate more than 47 million people, including more than 11 million school-age children. Funds will go toward educational resources to educate, engage, and inspire both children and adults to confront hatred, prevent genocide, and promote human dignity. Institute for Social Policy and Understanding (ISPU) - ISPU has focused on identifying trends and opportunities that impact American Muslims for over 20 years. Their work focuses on strengthening Muslim communities and producing solutions-oriented research to promote equity and inclusion. Funds will go toward supporting educational resources to empower communities and individuals to effectively counter and dismantle Islamophobia.

These contributions build on TD's previously announced donation of $250,000 to United Jewish Appeal (UJA) Federation and Save the Children, and $500,000 donation to Save the Children and United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), which have been focused on providing urgent humanitarian aid and supporting families and individuals who have been impacted by this crisis. TD has donated a total of $1 million CAD in response to the conflict.

In addition to its direct contributions, TD also continues to accept in-branch donations to the Canadian Red Cross Middle East Humanitarian Crisis Appeal to provide humanitarian assistance to those impacted across the region.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.5 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 16 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.9 trillion in assets on July 31, 2023. The Toronto Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For further information: Vandana Fatima Kattar, [email protected]