Veteran Business Journalist Greg Bonnell to Anchor Live Investing News Program on TD Direct Investing's WebBroker

TORONTO, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ - TD Direct Investing announces the launch of MoneyTalk Live, a new live investing news program, broadcast exclusively on the TD WebBroker online trading and investing platform.

Hosted by financial journalist Greg Bonnell, MoneyTalk Live will feature discussions with portfolio managers, analysts and thought leaders from TD Asset Management, TD Securities, and other industry experts, who will take viewer questions, discuss timely investment topics, and help investors make sense of market-impacting events. The flagship program will be broadcast Monday to Friday at 12:00 p.m. ET from a state-of-the-art studio in TD's Wealth Innovation Lab in Toronto.

"MoneyTalk Live is an empowering program for clients who want help investing with confidence, bringing daily news and exclusive financial insight to help them uncover, evaluate, and act on their investment goals." said Kim Parlee, Vice President, TD Wealth and Host of MoneyTalk on BNN Bloomberg. "And we're thrilled to have a business journalist of Greg's caliber anchoring our flagship program and helping clients make sense of market data and news as it happens."

Bonnell joins TD after more than 25 years covering news and business at BNN Bloomberg and The Canadian Press where he routinely interviewed influential money managers on Bay Street and Wall Street as well as global CEOs, politicians, and policymakers.

Together with Bonnell, MoneyTalk Markets Editor Anthony Okolie will highlight the top investing stories of the day, the latest economic developments, and take clients through what can be expect on the markets in the week ahead. MoneyTalk Live will also feature daily insights from the Client Educators from the TD Direct Investing Learning Centre who will share insights on the extensive online resources available in WebBroker and how to best use them.

"MoneyTalk Live is part of our commitment to providing our clients with educational resources to help build their investing knowledge and confidence," said Ted Paris, Vice President, Product and National Office, TD Direct Investing. "Confidence comes from ongoing learning and enhancing your knowledge, alongside our leading Learning Centre, Analyst Research, TD Direct Investing Index and other tools, MoneyTalk Live will help give our clients the information they need to navigate their investing journey and invest with confidence."

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the fifth largest bank in North America by assets and serves more than 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.8 trillion in assets on April 30, 2022. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For further information: Derek Kirk, TD Bank Group, [email protected]