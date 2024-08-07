Make the most of your money with partial shares from TD Direct Investing

Buy stocks and ETFs for any dollar amount

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, TD Direct Investing (DI) is excited to offer Canadians a simpler way to invest in the stock market, with the launch of partial shares. With partial shares, also commonly known as fractional shares, investors can buy and sell a fraction of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), making investing accessible to all.

"As Canada's first and largest direct investing brokerage, we're proud to continue our longstanding heritage of breaking down barriers for individual investors," said Scott Ignall, Senior Vice President, TD Direct Investing and Delivery, TD Bank Group. "We believe investing should be accessible for all. With partial shares from TD Direct Investing, Canadians can invest in the companies they want, regardless of the share price or how much they have to invest."

Partial shares offers many benefits for Canadian investors, including:

Ability to start investing with less : Partial shares opens doors for investors, regardless of their budget, letting them start investing with as little as $5 .

: Partial shares opens doors for investors, regardless of their budget, letting them start investing with as little as . Own expensive stocks : With partial shares, clients can now purchase high-priced companies without needing deep pockets. Clients can purchase as little as 1/100,000 of a share, making nearly any stock affordable and easier to build a diversified portfolio.

: With partial shares, clients can now purchase high-priced companies without needing deep pockets. Clients can purchase as little as 1/100,000 of a share, making nearly any stock affordable and easier to build a diversified portfolio. Trade in dollars: With partial shares, clients can now also place dollar-based buy orders for stocks and ETFs, removing limitations of trading in whole share quantities, so you can invest exactly what you want – down to the cent.

With partial shares, clients can now also place dollar-based buy orders for stocks and ETFs, removing limitations of trading in whole share quantities, so you can invest exactly what you want – down to the cent. Real-time trading: Trading is done in real-time, meaning clients have immediate access to execute trades at the current market price for both full shares and partial shares.

Clients can buy and trade partial shares through TD Easy Trade™, WebBroker, Advanced Dashboard or the TD mobile app.

"We're proud to be at the forefront of bringing this simple and easy-to-use offering to Canadians," said Ignall. "We want to offer Canadians more opportunities to invest in the companies they believe in, without being held back by the price of a full share, while equipping them with the tools they need to invest with greater confidence."

To learn more about partial shares, visit td.com/partialshares.

