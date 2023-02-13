TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - TD Direct Investing is proud to be named the number one online brokerage in Canada in an annual ranking by The Globe and Mail. TD Direct Investing achieved an overall A rating, an achievement that speaks to the strengths of its platforms, research and tools and its mobile app, TD Easy Trade™.

In the ranking, TD Direct Investing is recognized for its "state of the art" website that gives investors quick access to the information they care about most, their portfolio and individual holdings. This year marks the 24th anniversary of The Globe and Mail's digital brokerage ranking, which was published on February 9, 2023.

"Receiving the top spot is the result of our colleagues delivering legendary customer experiences and always putting our clients at the centre of everything we do," said Raymond Chun, Group Head, Global Wealth Management and Insurance. "Thank you to the team for the incredible work they do every day to build the #1 online brokerage that helps support and empower Canadians. There is no better place for Canadians to learn to invest, trade and grow their financial confidence than with TD Direct Investing."

TD Direct Investing continues to invest in its platforms and capabilities. Over the last year some of the enhancements included:

Launched TD Easy Trade™ – an easy to use app with no account minimums, no maintenance fees, zero commission TD ETFs and 50 free stock trades a year

Real-time transfers from other financial institutions

New self-serve capabilities and biometric login for TD Easy Trade™

Courtesy call-back and estimated wait times along with expanded operating hours for clients via the Contact Centre.

Launched MoneyTalk Live – an industry-leading daily interactive, investing news program, broadcast exclusively on WebBroker.

Expanded the breadth of educational courses and videos, and introduced curated learning paths to support all levels of client sophistication

This industry recognition follows a recent MoneySense award for the "Best Online Broker in Canada," where TD Direct Investing was recognized for its continued commitment to investor education, longstanding strength of market data and strong trading platforms.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.9 trillion in assets on October 31, 2022. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

