TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Forty years ago, TD Green Line Investor Services opened its doors, marking the beginning of an era for self-directed investing at TD. Today, now TD Direct Investing (DI), we're proud to celebrate four decades of delivering leading platforms and innovative solutions for our clients.

"For 40 years, TD Direct Investing has led the way in empowering self-directed Canadian investors to navigate their financial journey with confidence," said Scott Ignall, Senior Vice President, TD Direct Investing and Wealth Delivery, TD Bank Group. "From our early days of processing trades through manually written order tickets to developing advanced digital platforms, our commitment to providing clients with intuitive investing platforms and capabilities has remained the same. We are proud of our history and look forward to continuing to support our clients in achieving their financial goals for many more years to come."

TD DI's 40-year history features key innovations and significant milestones that reflect our commitment to innovate and better serve our clients:

1984 : TD Green Line Investor Services, the first bank-owned self-directed brokerage in Canada , opens for business.

: TD Green Line Investor Services, the first bank-owned self-directed brokerage in , opens for business. 1996 : Launched WebBroker, Canada's first online brokerage platform, offering self-directed investors unprecedented access to real-time market data and trade execution.

: Launched WebBroker, first online brokerage platform, offering self-directed investors unprecedented access to real-time market data and trade execution. 2011 : Introduced the TD app, enabling mobile trading for clients, and allowing them to view real-time quotes, and monitor investments and stocks with advanced, full-screen charting from their mobile phones.

: Introduced the TD app, enabling mobile trading for clients, and allowing them to view real-time quotes, and monitor investments and stocks with advanced, full-screen charting from their mobile phones. 2012 : Rebranded to TD Direct Investing, highlighting our focus to delivering innovative tools and client-focused solutions that empower investors to manage their portfolios with greater ease and confidence.

: Rebranded to TD Direct Investing, highlighting our focus to delivering innovative tools and client-focused solutions that empower investors to manage their portfolios with greater ease and confidence. 2016 : Became the first Canadian bank brokerage to introduce multi-leg option orders, giving self-directed investors greater control and flexibility in managing their portfolios.

: Became the first Canadian bank brokerage to introduce multi-leg option orders, giving self-directed investors greater control and flexibility in managing their portfolios. 2019 : Unveiled the TD Direct Investing Learning Centre, goal planning, and asset allocation in WebBroker to help support our clients on their investing journey.

: Unveiled the TD Direct Investing Learning Centre, goal planning, and asset allocation in WebBroker to help support our clients on their investing journey. 2021 : Introduced the TD Direct Investing Index, a first-of-its-kind resource that provides insight into historical self-directed investment landscape and the sentiment of investors about the markets.

: Introduced the TD Direct Investing Index, a first-of-its-kind resource that provides insight into historical self-directed investment landscape and the sentiment of investors about the markets. 2022 : Launched TD Easy Trade™, our low-cost, easy-to-use mobile app designed for new investors.

: Launched TD Easy Trade™, our low-cost, easy-to-use mobile app designed for new investors. 2023: Launched TD Active Trader, our most powerful trading platform, designed for active traders. TD DI was recognized as the top online brokerage in Canada in The Globe and Mail's annual Digital Brokerage Ranking.

2024 : TD DI introduced real-time partial share trading, making investing more accessible for Canadians. TD DI was also named the top online brokerage in Canada in The Globe and Mail's annual Digital Brokerage Ranking for the second consecutive year.

"As we celebrate this significant milestone, we reflect not only on our past achievements, but also on the trust and confidence our clients have placed in us," said Ignall. "Looking forward, we remain committed to building on our legacy of innovation and delivering solutions that empower Canadians at every stage of their financial journey."

Whether you're new to self-directed investing or an active trader, visit td.com/directinvesting to learn more.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.5 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 17 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.97 trillion in assets on July 31, 2024. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

