TD AI Prism set to redefine marketing efforts to predict customer needs and personalize experiences

TORONTO, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank") announced the launch of TD AI Prism, a new industry-leading AI foundation model. This cutting-edge model is set to redefine how the Bank will be able to predict customer needs and personalize their banking experiences.

The TD AI Prism delivers a fully internally built predictive foundation model – it combines a large-scale AI model with robust bank datasets to understand customers holistically, resulting in a single model that can predict a broad set of customer needs more accurately than ever before. TD AI Prism is poised to set a new standard for how TD can scale business decisions powered by AI, and the speed at which it can bring new and innovative solutions to market, while allowing TD to better anticipate customer needs and match them with a product or action that is right for them.

"We are thrilled to introduce TD AI Prism," said Christine Morris, Senior Executive Vice President, Transformation, Enablement and Customer Experience. "In today's fast-paced world, the ability to better understand our customers and anticipate their changing needs is more important than ever. TD AI Prism will help empower us to not only stay ahead of what our customers need but also better protect the bank by turning data into actionable insights."

Key Features of TD AI Prism include:

Personalization: TD AI Prism improves predictive performance by processing 100 times more data variables to understand customers' needs and relationships with the bank. The model will be operationalized to personalize marketing communication this year.

TD AI Prism improves predictive performance by processing 100 times more data variables to understand customers' needs and relationships with the bank. The model will be operationalized to personalize marketing communication this year. Accelerated delivery & Scalability: A single predictive foundation model will replace many individual models with a single architecture to deliver AI driven predictions faster and more efficiently.

A single predictive foundation model will replace many individual models with a single architecture to deliver AI driven predictions faster and more efficiently. Privacy: TD AI Prism was built on the Bank's secure cloud platform ensuring customer data does not leave the Bank.

The launch of TD AI Prism is the result of the Bank's investment in cutting edge research translated into application, driven by multiple teams across the Bank. This work grew from the research done by Layer 6 – the Bank's AI research and development center – on tabular foundation models into practical applications that work to help develop business solutions at TD.

Last year, TD completed a large-scale migration of data records into the Bank's cloud platform, helping to give the Bank the speed and flexibility to adapt to clients' changing expectations, while applying the emerging powers of AI to a wealth of financial data. In the cloud-based data ecosystem, insights from the data are easily unlocked and can help drive the ability to use the data to better serve customers.

"TD AI Prism represents a significant leap forward for TD and will help transform the way we do predictive AI. When we migrated our data to the cloud, it helped fuel AI-innovation and allowed us to better adapt to our customers' changing expectations," said Vlad Shpilsky, Senior Executive Vice President, TD Bank Group. "The data migration paved the way to making it easier to access data at scale, which is a key to driving TD AI Prism and giving us access to opportunities and insights we've never had before."

As the financial sector evolves, TD remains committed to innovation and the responsible use of AI to ensure its role as a forward-thinking organization, driving advancements that benefit both the institution and the industry at large. In an era where speed, accuracy, and adaptability are paramount, TD's approach demonstrates the strategic use of AI in addressing complex financial challenges. This approach is intentionally fostered by the Bank as part of TD Invent, its strategic umbrella effort to help power innovation.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.9 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., and TD Wealth (U.S.); Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 18 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $2.1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2025. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For more information: Julie Bellissimo, TD Bank Group, [email protected]