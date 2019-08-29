TD Bank Group Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

This quarterly Earnings News Release should be read in conjunction with the Bank's unaudited third quarter 2019 Report to Shareholders for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2019, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), which is available on our website at http://www.td.com/investor/. This analysis is dated August 28, 2019. Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, and have been primarily derived from the Bank's Annual or Interim Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. Certain comparative amounts have been revised to conform to the presentation adopted in the current period. Additional information relating to the Bank is available on the Bank's website at http://www.td.com, as well as on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com and on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) website at http://www.sec.gov (EDGAR filers section). Reported results conform to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), in accordance with IFRS. Adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the "How the Bank Reports" section of the Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for an explanation of reported and adjusted results.

THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, compared with the third quarter last year:

Reported diluted earnings per share were $1.74 , compared with $1.65 .

Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.79 , compared with $1.66 .

Reported net income was $3,248 million , compared with $3,105 million .

Adjusted net income was $3,338 million , compared with $3,127 million .

YEAR-TO-DATE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, nine months ended July 31, 2019, compared with the corresponding period last year:

Reported diluted earnings per share were $4.71 , compared with $4.43 .

Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $5.11 , compared with $4.84 .

Reported net income was $8,830 million , compared with $8,374 million .

Adjusted net income was $9,557 million , compared with $9,135 million .

THIRD QUARTER ADJUSTMENTS (ITEMS OF NOTE)

The third quarter reported earnings figures included the following items of note:

Amortization of intangibles of $75 million ( $64 million after-tax or 3 cents per share), compared with $77 million ( $65 million after-tax or 3 cents per share) in the third quarter last year.

Charges associated with the acquisition of Greystone of $26 million ( $26 million after-tax or 2 cents per share).

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank") today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended July 31, 2019. Third quarter reported earnings were $3.2 billion, up 5%, and adjusted earnings were $3.3 billion, up 7%, compared with the same quarter last year.

"This was a great quarter for TD, reflecting increased earnings and revenue growth across all of our business segments," said Bharat Masrani, Group President and Chief Executive Officer, TD Bank Group. "Our record earnings are a testament to the strength of our diversified business model which enables us to enrich the lives of our customers as we continue to innovate for the future."

Canadian Retail

Canadian Retail reported net income of $1,890 million and adjusted net income of $1,916 million, an increase of 2% and 3%, respectively, compared with the same quarter last year. Revenue grew by 6% reflecting increased volumes and higher margins, and higher revenue in its wealth and insurance businesses. Canadian Retail continues to invest in new capabilities to make it easier for customers to manage their finances. This quarter, to further support its New to Canada strategy, Canadian Retail launched a new online money transfer service allowing customers to quickly and easily send money around the world from their TD personal accounts.

U.S. Retail

U.S. Retail reported and adjusted net income was $1,287 million (US$967 million), an increase of 13% (10% in U.S. dollars) on a reported basis and 11% (9% in U.S. dollars) on an adjusted basis, compared with the same quarter last year. TD Ameritrade contributed $294 million (US$220 million) in reported and adjusted earnings to the segment, an increase of 31% (26% in U.S. dollars) on a reported basis and 21% (17% in U.S. dollars) on an adjusted basis, compared to the same quarter last year.

The U.S. Retail Bank, which excludes the Bank's investment in TD Ameritrade, contributed $993 million (US$747 million), up 8% (6% in U.S. dollars) from the same quarter last year. Earnings growth reflects higher loan and deposit volumes. The U.S. Retail Bank remains focused on providing legendary customer service with the launch of its new digital mortgage offering that streamlines and accelerates the customer's home buying experience. Additionally, it launched new capabilities to align the U.S. Retail Bank and TD Ameritrade online platforms to enhance the customer experience. U.S. Retail continues to invest in its digital capabilities and further connectivity across its businesses.

Wholesale

Wholesale Banking reported net income of $244 million this quarter, an increase of 9% compared to the same quarter last year, reflecting higher revenue, partially offset by higher non-interest expenses and higher provisions for credit losses. Revenue for the quarter was $914 million, an increase of 13% compared with the third quarter last year, reflecting higher trading-related revenue, partially offset by lower fee revenue. The Wholesale Bank continues to focus on the global expansion of its U.S. dollar strategy.

Capital

TD's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio on a Basel III fully phased-in basis was 12.0%.

Innovation

"We continue to advance our innovation priorities, introduce new omni-channel capabilities and provide customers with the experiences they expect in a digital world," added Masrani. "We also promote innovation in the communities in which we operate. With the launch of this year's TD Ready Challenge, focused on Better Health, we are offering a total of 10 grants of $1 million each, to be awarded to 10 organizations offering innovative solutions for a changing world."

Conclusion

"I am very pleased with our performance this quarter," added Masrani. "As we head into the final quarter of the year, the macroeconomic environment has become less supportive. With the strength of our franchise and the investments we've been making in our capabilities, I am confident in our ability to continue meeting our customers' needs while delivering value for shareholders."

"I want to thank our more than 85,000 colleagues around the world for their contributions to our success," concluded Masrani. "Our results this quarter are a true reflection of their hard work and dedication."

TABLE 1: FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS1

(millions of Canadian dollars, except as noted) As at or for the three months ended



As at or for the nine months ended





July 31



April 30



July 31



July 31



July 31





2019



2019



2018



2019



2018

Results of operations





























Total revenue $ 10,499

$ 10,228

$ 9,899

$ 30,725

$ 28,756

Provision for credit losses

655



633



561



2,138



1,810

Insurance claims and related expenses

712



668



627



2,082



1,760

Non-interest expenses – reported

5,374



5,248



5,131



16,477



14,829

Non-interest expenses – adjusted2

5,298



5,163



5,078



15,622



14,630

Net income – reported

3,248



3,172



3,105



8,830



8,374

Net income – adjusted2

3,338



3,266



3,127



9,557



9,135

Financial position (billions of Canadian dollars)





























Total loans net of allowance for loan losses $ 675.9

$ 663.6

$ 635.2

$ 675.9

$ 635.2

Total assets

1,405.4



1,356.6



1,292.5



1,405.4



1,292.5

Total deposits

870.3



875.3



838.6



870.3



838.6

Total equity

86.4



84.9



77.7



86.4



77.7

Total Common Equity Tier 1 Capital risk-weighted assets3

454.9



452.3



428.9



454.9



428.9

Financial ratios





























Return on common equity – reported

15.8 %

16.5 %

16.9 %

14.8 %

15.6 % Return on common equity – adjusted4

16.2



17.0



17.1



16.1



17.1

Return on tangible common equity4

22.0



23.4



24.5



21.0



22.7

Return on tangible common equity – adjusted4

22.2



23.6



24.2



22.3



24.3

Efficiency ratio – reported

51.2



51.3



51.8



53.6



51.6

Efficiency ratio – adjusted2

50.5



50.5



51.3



50.8



50.7

Provision for credit losses as a % of net average loans





























and acceptances5

0.38



0.39



0.35



0.43



0.39

Common share information – reported (Canadian dollars)





























Per share earnings





























Basic $ 1.75

$ 1.70

$ 1.65

$ 4.72

$ 4.44

Diluted

1.74



1.70



1.65



4.71



4.43

Dividends per share

0.74



0.74



0.67



2.15



1.94

Book value per share

44.30



43.51



39.34



44.30



39.34

Closing share price6

77.15



76.42



77.17



77.15



77.17

Shares outstanding (millions)





























Average basic

1,825.3



1,826.6



1,830.0



1,828.4



1,838.4

Average diluted

1,828.6



1,830.0



1,834.0



1,831.6



1,842.6

End of period

1,819.2



1,828.4



1,826.1



1,819.2



1,826.1

Market capitalization (billions of Canadian dollars) $ 140.4

$ 139.7

$ 140.9

$ 140.4

$ 140.9

Dividend yield7

3.9 %

3.9 %

3.5 %

3.9 %

3.5 % Dividend payout ratio

42.3



43.4



40.4



45.5



43.7

Price-earnings ratio

12.3



12.3



13.2



12.3



13.2

Total shareholder return (1 year)8

3.9



10.0



24.3



3.9



24.3

Common share information – adjusted (Canadian dollars)2





























Per share earnings





























Basic $ 1.79

$ 1.75

$ 1.67

$ 5.12

$ 4.85

Diluted

1.79



1.75



1.66



5.11



4.84

Dividend payout ratio

41.1 %

42.1 %

40.1 %

41.9 %

40.0 % Price-earnings ratio

11.4



11.6



12.4



11.4



12.4

Capital ratios





























Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio3

12.0 %

12.0 %

11.7 %

12.0 %

11.7 % Tier 1 Capital ratio3

13.4



13.5



13.3



13.4



13.3

Total Capital ratio3

16.1



15.8



15.4



16.1



15.4

Leverage ratio

4.1



4.2



4.1



4.1



4.1



1 Certain comparative amounts have been recast to conform with the presentation adopted in the current period. 2 Adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the "How the Bank Reports" section of this document for an explanation of reported and adjusted results. 3 Each capital ratio has its own risk-weighted assets (RWA) measure due to the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada (OSFI) prescribed scalar for inclusion of the Credit Valuation Adjustment (CVA). For fiscal 2019, the scalars for inclusion of CVA for Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1), Tier 1, and Total Capital RWA are all 100%. For fiscal 2018, the scalars for inclusion were 80%, 83%, and 86%, respectively. 4 Metrics are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the "Return on Common Equity" and "Return on Tangible Common Equity" sections of this document for an explanation. 5 Excludes acquired credit-impaired (ACI) loans. 6 Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) closing market price. 7 Dividend yield is calculated as the annualized dividend per common share paid divided by daily average closing stock price in the relevant period. Dividend per common share is derived as follows: a) for the quarter – by annualizing the dividend per common share paid during the quarter; and b) for the year-to-date – by annualizing the year-to-date dividend per common share paid. 8 Total shareholder return is calculated based on share price movement and dividends reinvested over a trailing one-year period.

HOW WE PERFORMED

How the Bank Reports

The Bank prepares its Interim Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with IFRS, the current GAAP, and refers to results prepared in accordance with IFRS as "reported" results. The Bank also utilizes non-GAAP financial measures referred to as "adjusted" results to assess each of its businesses and to measure the Bank's overall performance. To arrive at adjusted results, the Bank removes "items of note", from reported results. The items of note relate to items which management does not believe are indicative of underlying business performance. The Bank believes that adjusted results provide the reader with a better understanding of how management views the Bank's performance. The items of note are disclosed in Table 3. As explained, adjusted results differ from reported results determined in accordance with IFRS. Adjusted results, items of note, and related terms used in this document are not defined terms under IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar terms used by other issuers.

The Bank's U.S. strategic cards portfolio comprises agreements with certain U.S. retailers pursuant to which TD is the U.S. issuer of private label and co-branded consumer credit cards to their U.S. customers. Under the terms of the individual agreements, the Bank and the retailers share in the profits generated by the relevant portfolios after credit losses. Under IFRS, TD is required to present the gross amount of revenue and provisions for credit losses related to these portfolios in the Bank's Interim Consolidated Statement of Income. At the segment level, the retailer program partners' share of revenues and credit losses is presented in the Corporate segment, with an offsetting amount (representing the partners' net share) recorded in Non-interest expenses, resulting in no impact to Corporate reported Net income (loss). The Net income (loss) included in the U.S. Retail segment includes only the portion of revenue and credit losses attributable to TD under the agreements.

The following table provides the operating results on a reported basis for the Bank.





TABLE 2: OPERATING RESULTS – Reported1

(millions of Canadian dollars)





For the three months ended



For the nine months ended



July 31

April 30

July 31



July 31

July 31



2019

2019

2018



2019

2018 Net interest income $ 6,024 $ 5,872 $ 5,655

$ 17,756 $ 16,483 Non-interest income

4,475

4,356

4,244



12,969

12,273 Total revenue

10,499

10,228

9,899



30,725

28,756 Provision for credit losses

655

633

561



2,138

1,810 Insurance claims and related expenses

712

668

627



2,082

1,760 Non-interest expenses

5,374

5,248

5,131



16,477

14,829 Income before income taxes and equity in net income of an





















investment in TD Ameritrade

3,758

3,679

3,580



10,028

10,357 Provision for income taxes

813

773

705



2,089

2,491 Equity in net income of an investment in TD Ameritrade

303

266

230



891

508 Net income – reported

3,248

3,172

3,105



8,830

8,374 Preferred dividends

62

62

59



184

163 Net income available to common shareholders and non-controlling





















interests in subsidiaries $ 3,186 $ 3,110 $ 3,046

$ 8,646 $ 8,211 Attributable to:





















Common shareholders $ 3,186 $ 3,110 $ 3,028

$ 8,628 $ 8,157 Non-controlling interests

–

–

18



18

54

1 Certain comparative amounts have been recast to conform with the presentation adopted in the current period.

The following table provides a reconciliation between the Bank's adjusted and reported results.



TABLE 3: NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – Reconciliation of Adjusted to Reported Net Income1 (millions of Canadian dollars)





For the three months ended

For the nine months ended



July 31

April 30

July 31

July 31

July 31



2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Operating results – adjusted



















Net interest income $ 6,024 $ 5,872 $ 5,655 $ 17,756 $ 16,483 Non-interest income2

4,475

4,356

4,244

12,969

12,362 Total revenue

10,499

10,228

9,899

30,725

28,845 Provision for credit losses

655

633

561

2,138

1,810 Insurance claims and related expenses

712

668

627

2,082

1,760 Non-interest expenses3

5,298

5,163

5,078

15,622

14,630 Income before income taxes and equity in net income of an



















investment in TD Ameritrade

3,834

3,764

3,633

10,883

10,645 Provision for income taxes

824

787

778

2,289

2,194 Equity in net income of an investment in TD Ameritrade4

328

289

272

963

684 Net income – adjusted

3,338

3,266

3,127

9,557

9,135 Preferred dividends

62

62

59

184

163 Net income available to common shareholders and non-controlling



















interests in subsidiaries – adjusted

3,276

3,204

3,068

9,373

8,972 Attributable to:



















Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries, net of income taxes

–

–

18

18

54 Net income available to common shareholders – adjusted

3,276

3,204

3,050

9,355

8,918 Pre-tax adjustments of items of note



















Amortization of intangibles5

(75)

(78)

(77)

(233)

(248) Charges related to the long-term loyalty agreement with Air Canada6

–

–

–

(607)

– Charges associated with the acquisition of Greystone7

(26)

(30)

–

(87)

– Charges associated with the Scottrade transaction8

–

–

(18)

–

(168) Impact from U.S. tax reform9

–

–

–

–

(48) Provision for (recovery of) income taxes for items of note



















Amortization of intangibles5,10

(11)

(12)

(12)

(36)

(42) Charges related to the long-term loyalty agreement with Air Canada6

–

–

–

(161)

– Charges associated with the acquisition of Greystone7

–

(2)

–

(3)

– Charges associated with the Scottrade transaction8

–

–

–

–

(5) Impact from U.S. tax reform9

–

–

(61)

–

344 Total adjustments for items of note

(90)

(94)

(22)

(727)

(761) Net income available to common shareholders – reported $ 3,186 $ 3,110 $ 3,028 $ 8,628 $ 8,157

1 Certain comparative amounts have been recast to conform with the presentation adopted in the current period. 2 Adjusted Non-interest income excludes the following item of note: Adjustment to the carrying balances of certain tax credit-related investments, as explained in footnote 9 – first quarter 2018 – $(89) million. This amount was reported in the Corporate segment. 3 Adjusted Non-interest expenses exclude the following items of note: Amortization of intangibles, as explained in footnote 5 – third quarter 2019 – $50 million, second quarter 2019 – $55 million, first quarter 2019 – $56 million, third quarter 2018 – $53 million, second quarter 2018 – $62 million, first quarter 2018 – $63 million; these amounts were reported in the Corporate segment. Charges related to the long-term loyalty agreement with Air Canada, as explained in footnote 6 – first quarter 2019 – $607 million; this amount was reported in the Canadian Retail segment. Charges associated with the acquisition of Greystone, as explained in footnote 7 – third quarter 2019 – $26 million, second quarter 2019 – $30 million, first quarter 2019 – $31 million; this amount was reported in the Canadian Retail segment. Charges associated with Scottrade transaction, as explained in footnote 8 – second quarter 2018 – $16 million and first quarter 2018 – $5 million; these amounts were reported in the U.S. Retail segment. 4 Adjusted Equity in net income of an investment in TD Ameritrade excludes the following items of note: Amortization of intangibles, as explained in footnote 5 – third quarter 2019 – $25 million, second quarter 2019 – $23 million, first quarter 2019 – $24 million, third quarter 2018 – $24 million, second quarter 2018 – $24 million, first quarter 2018 – $22 million; and the Bank's share of TD Ameritrade's deferred tax balances adjustment, as explained in footnote 9 – first quarter 2018 – $(41) million. The earnings impact of both of these items was reported in the Corporate segment. The Bank's share of charges associated with TD Ameritrade's acquisition of Scottrade Financial Services Inc. ("Scottrade"), as explained in footnote 8 – third quarter 2018 – $18 million, second quarter 2018 – $61 million, and first quarter 2018 – $68 million. This item was reported in the U.S. Retail segment. 5 Amortization of intangibles relates to intangibles acquired as a result of asset acquisitions and business combinations, including the after-tax amounts for amortization of intangibles relating to the Equity in net income of the investment in TD Ameritrade. Although the amortization of software and asset servicing rights are recorded in amortization of intangibles, they are not included for purposes of the items of note. 6 On January 10, 2019, the Bank's long-term loyalty program agreement with Air Canada became effective in conjunction with Air Canada completing its acquisition of Aimia Canada Inc., which operates the Aeroplan loyalty business (the "Transaction"). In connection with the Transaction, the Bank recognized an expense of $607 million ($446 million after-tax) in the Canadian Retail segment during the first quarter of 2019. 7 On November 1, 2018, the Bank acquired Greystone Capital Management Inc., the parent company of Greystone Managed Investments Inc. ("Greystone"). The Bank incurred acquisition-related charges including compensation to employee shareholders issued in common shares in respect of the purchase price, direct transaction costs, and certain other acquisition-related costs. These amounts have been recorded as an adjustment to net income and were reported in the Canadian Retail segment. 8 On September 18, 2017, the Bank acquired Scottrade Bank and TD Ameritrade acquired Scottrade, together with the Bank's purchase of TD Ameritrade shares issued in connection with TD Ameritrade's acquisition of Scottrade (the "Scottrade transaction"). Scottrade Bank merged with TD Bank, N.A. The Bank and TD Ameritrade incurred acquisition-related charges including employee severance, contract termination fees, direct transaction costs, and other one-time charges. These amounts have been recorded as an adjustment to net income and include charges associated with the Bank's acquisition of Scottrade Bank and the after-tax amounts for the Bank's share of charges associated with TD Ameritrade's acquisition of Scottrade. These amounts were reported in the U.S. Retail segment. 9 In the first quarter of 2018, the reduction of the U.S. federal corporate tax rate enacted by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "U.S. Tax Act") resulted in a net charge to earnings of $453 million, comprising a net $48 million pre-tax charge related to the write-down of certain tax credit-related investments, partially offset by the favourable impact of the Bank's share of TD Ameritrade's remeasurement of its deferred income tax balances, and a net $405 million income tax expense resulting from the remeasurement of the Bank's deferred tax assets and liabilities to the lower base rate of 21% and other related tax adjustments. The amount was estimated during the first quarter of 2018 and was updated during the third quarter of 2018, resulting in a net $61 million deferred income tax benefit. The earnings impact was reported in the Corporate segment. 10 The amount reported for the nine months ended July 31, 2018, excludes $31 million relating to the one-time adjustment of associated deferred tax liability balances as a result of the U.S. Tax Act. The impact of this adjustment is included in the Impact from U.S. tax reform item of note.



TABLE 4: RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS)1 (Canadian dollars)





For the three months ended



For the nine months ended



July 31

April 30

July 31



July 31

July 31



2019

2019

2018



2019

2018 Basic earnings per share – reported $ 1.75 $ 1.70 $ 1.65

$ 4.72 $ 4.44 Adjustments for items of note2

0.04

0.05

0.02



0.40

0.41 Basic earnings per share – adjusted $ 1.79 $ 1.75 $ 1.67

$ 5.12 $ 4.85























Diluted earnings per share – reported $ 1.74 $ 1.70 $ 1.65

$ 4.71 $ 4.43 Adjustments for items of note2

0.05

0.05

0.01



0.40

0.41 Diluted earnings per share – adjusted $ 1.79 $ 1.75 $ 1.66

$ 5.11 $ 4.84

1 EPS is computed by dividing net income available to common shareholders by the weighted-average number of shares outstanding during the period. 2 For explanations of items of note, refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Reconciliation of Adjusted to Reported Net Income" table in the "How We Performed" section of this document.

Return on Common Equity

The Bank's methodology for allocating capital to its business segments is aligned with the common equity capital requirements under Basel III. For fiscal 2019, the capital allocated to the business segments is based on 10% CET1 Capital. Capital allocated to the business segments was based on 9% for fiscal 2018.

Adjusted Return on common equity (ROE) is adjusted net income available to common shareholders as a percentage of average common equity.

Adjusted ROE is a non-GAAP financial measure as it is not a defined term under IFRS. Readers are cautioned that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings under IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar terms used by other issuers.



TABLE 5: RETURN ON COMMON EQUITY





























(millions of Canadian dollars, except as noted)







For the three months ended



For the nine months ended





July 31



April 30



July 31



July 31



July 31





2019



2019



2018



2019



2018

Average common equity $ 80,160

$ 77,369

$ 70,935

$ 77,773

$ 69,849

Net income available to common shareholders – reported

3,186



3,110



3,028



8,628



8,157

Items of note, net of income taxes1

90



94



22



727



761

Net income available to common shareholders – adjusted $ 3,276

$ 3,204

$ 3,050

$ 9,355

$ 8,918

Return on common equity – reported

15.8 %

16.5 %

16.9 %

14.8 %

15.6 % Return on common equity – adjusted

16.2



17.0



17.1



16.1



17.1



1 For explanations of items of note, refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Reconciliation of Adjusted to Reported Net Income" table in the "How We Performed" section of this document.

Return on Tangible Common Equity

Tangible common equity (TCE) is calculated as common shareholders' equity less goodwill, imputed goodwill and intangibles on an investment in TD Ameritrade and other acquired intangible assets, net of related deferred tax liabilities. Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) is calculated as reported net income available to common shareholders after adjusting for the after‑tax amortization of acquired intangibles, which are treated as an item of note, as a percentage of average TCE. Adjusted ROTCE is calculated using reported net income available to common shareholders, adjusted for items of note, as a percentage of average TCE. Adjusted ROTCE provides a useful measure of the performance of the Bank's income producing assets, independent of whether or not they were acquired or developed internally. TCE, ROTCE, and adjusted ROTCE are each non-GAAP financial measures and are not defined terms under IFRS. Readers are cautioned that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings under IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar terms used by other issuers.



TABLE 6: RETURN ON TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY

















(millions of Canadian dollars, except as noted)







For the three months ended



For the nine months ended





July 31



April 30



July 31



July 31



July 31





2019



2019



2018



2019



2018

Average common equity $ 80,160

$ 77,369

$ 70,935

$ 77,773

$ 69,849

Average goodwill

17,123



17,083



16,339



17,073



16,136

Average imputed goodwill and intangibles on an





























investment in TD Ameritrade

4,145



4,136



4,114



4,153



4,100

Average other acquired intangibles1

666



717



648



680



702

Average related deferred tax liabilities

(272)



(269)



(222)



(259)



(247)

Average tangible common equity

58,498



55,702



50,056



56,126



49,158

Net income available to common shareholders – reported

3,186



3,110



3,028



8,628



8,157

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net of income taxes2

64



66



65



197



206

Net income available to common shareholders after





























adjusting for after-tax amortization of acquired intangibles

3,250



3,176



3,093



8,825



8,363

Other items of note, net of income taxes2

26



28



(43)



530



555

Net income available to common shareholders – adjusted $ 3,276

$ 3,204

$ 3,050

$ 9,355

$ 8,918

Return on tangible common equity

22.0 %

23.4 %

24.5 %

21.0 %

22.7 % Return on tangible common equity – adjusted

22.2



23.6



24.2



22.3



24.3



1 Excludes intangibles relating to software and asset servicing rights. 2 For explanations of items of note, refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Reconciliation of Adjusted to Reported Net Income" table in the "How We Performed" section of this document.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS IN 2019

Agreement for Air Canada Credit Card Loyalty Program

On January 10, 2019, the Bank's long-term loyalty program agreement (the "Loyalty Agreement") with Air Canada became effective in conjunction with Air Canada completing its acquisition of Aimia Canada Inc., which operates the Aeroplan loyalty business (the "Transaction"). Under the terms of the Loyalty Agreement, the Bank will become the primary credit card issuer for Air Canada's new loyalty program when it launches in 2020 through to 2030. TD Aeroplan cardholders will become members of Air Canada's new loyalty program and their miles will be transitioned when Air Canada's new loyalty program launches in 2020.

In connection with the Transaction, the Bank paid $622 million plus applicable sales tax to Air Canada, of which $547 million ($446 million after sales and income taxes) was recognized in Non-interest expenses – Other in the Canadian Retail segment during the first quarter of 2019, and $75 million was recognized as an intangible asset which will be amortized over the Loyalty Agreement term. In addition, the Bank prepaid $308 million plus applicable sales tax for the future purchase of loyalty points over a ten-year period. The Bank also expects to incur additional pre-tax costs of approximately $100 million over two years to build the functionality required to facilitate the new program. The Transaction reduced the Bank's CET1 ratio by approximately 13 basis points (bps).

Acquisition of Greystone

On November 1, 2018, the Bank acquired 100% of the outstanding equity of Greystone for consideration of $821 million, of which $479 million was paid in cash and $342 million was paid in the Bank's common shares. The value of 4.7 million common shares issued as consideration was based on the volume weighted-average market price of the Bank's common shares over the 10 trading day period immediately preceding the fifth business day prior to the acquisition date and was recorded based on market price at close. Common shares of $167 million issued to employee shareholders in respect of the purchase price are being held in escrow for two years post-acquisition, subject to their continued employment, and are being recorded as a compensation expense over the two-year escrow period.

The acquisition was accounted for as a business combination under the purchase method. As at November 1, 2018, the acquisition contributed $165 million of assets and $46 million of liabilities. The excess of accounting consideration over the fair value of the identifiable net assets has been allocated to customer relationship intangibles of $140 million, deferred tax liability of $37 million, and goodwill of $432 million. Goodwill is not deductible for tax purposes. The results of the acquisition have been consolidated from the acquisition date and reported in the Canadian Retail segment.

HOW OUR BUSINESSES PERFORMED

For management reporting purposes, the Bank reports its results under three key business segments: Canadian Retail, which includes the results of the Canadian personal and commercial banking, wealth, and insurance businesses; U.S. Retail, which includes the results of the U.S. personal and business banking operations, wealth management services, and the Bank's investment in TD Ameritrade; and Wholesale Banking. The Bank's other activities are grouped into the Corporate segment.

Results of each business segment reflect revenue, expenses, assets, and liabilities generated by the businesses in that segment. Where applicable, the Bank measures and evaluates the performance of each segment based on adjusted results and ROE, and for those segments, the Bank indicates that the measure is adjusted. For further details, refer to the "How the Bank Reports" section of this document, the "Business Focus" section in the Bank's 2018 MD&A, and Note 29 Segmented Information of the Bank's Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended October 31, 2018. For information concerning the Bank's measure of ROE, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, refer to the "How We Performed" section of this document.

PCL related to performing (Stage 1 and Stage 2) and impaired (Stage 3) financial assets, loan commitments, and financial guarantees is recorded within the respective segment.

Net interest income within Wholesale Banking is calculated on a taxable equivalent basis (TEB), which means that the value of non-taxable or tax-exempt income, including certain dividends, is adjusted to its equivalent before-tax value. Using TEB allows the Bank to measure income from all securities and loans consistently and makes for a more meaningful comparison of net interest income with similar institutions. The TEB increase to net interest income and provision for income taxes reflected in Wholesale Banking's results are reversed in the Corporate segment. The TEB adjustment for the quarter was $37 million, compared with $33 million in the prior quarter and $26 million in the third quarter last year.