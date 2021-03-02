TORONTO, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank") today announced that it has mailed its notice of annual meeting of common shareholders and management proxy circular to common shareholders of The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The document is also available online at www.td.com/investor/proxy.jsp.

The management proxy circular contains information for shareholders regarding TD's annual meeting, including exercising voting rights on the election of TD's Board of Directors, the appointment of TD's auditor, and shareholder proposals. Information regarding an advisory vote by shareholders on the approach to executive compensation is also disclosed in the management proxy circular. The meeting will be held virtually on April 1, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. EST via live webcast online and via live audio-only access by telephone. Details for the webcast and phone line will be made available the week of March 29, 2021 and will be found here: www.td.com/annual-meeting/2021.

We remind shareholders that they can vote their shares in advance of the annual meeting. Instructions are included in the management proxy circular.

"In 2020, TD successfully navigated significant challenges through a period of unprecedented disruption. The Bank's performance enabled it to pay dividends to shareholders, support our colleagues, invest in new capabilities, launch an ambitious global Climate Action Plan, and take important steps to further advance our unique and inclusive culture," said Brian Levitt, TD's Board Chair and member of the Human Resources Committee. "Through a year of change, we were proud to be the only North American bank listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and to once again be named to the Bloomberg-Gender Equality Index. I would like to thank our colleagues for their tremendous efforts, our customers for their trust, and our shareholders for their ongoing support."

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the fifth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 14 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.7 trillion in assets on January 31, 2021. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

For further information: Lynsey Wynberg, Corporate and Public Affairs, TD Bank Group, [email protected]

