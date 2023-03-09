Barbara Hooper appointed Group Head, Canadian Business Banking

Kelvin Tran appointed Group Head and Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) today announced the following appointments to reflect the expanded mandates of two Senior Executive Team (SET) members.

Barbara Hooper will become Group Head, Canadian Business Banking, TD Bank Group, effective May 1, 2023. Barbara has served as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Canadian Business Banking since January 18, 2023 and joined the SET in 2021. During her almost 30 years with TD, she has held various roles, including as the Bank's Treasurer and leading Enterprise Strategy, where she played an integral role in important acquisitions in the U.S. and Canada.

Barbara also serves on the Canadian Government's Sustainable Finance Action Council and chairs the Technical Expert Group focused on climate-related financial disclosures. In 2018, she was named one of Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women by the Women's Executive Network.

"Barbara is an exceptional leader who has played a key role in strengthening our businesses, advancing our strategic growth plans, and leading key global functions," said Bharat Masrani, Group President and CEO, TD Bank Group. "Her strong knowledge of market opportunities and the competitive operating environment will help drive the next phase of growth for both the Canadian Business Bank and our customers."

Kelvin Tran will become Group Head, Chief Financial Officer, TD Bank Group, effective March 9, 2023. He assumed the role of Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and joined the SET in 2021, and further expanded his mandate to include Treasury, Corporate Development, Strategy and Funding on February 6, 2023. Over the past 20 years, Kelvin has taken on increasingly senior roles in functions and businesses across TD, helping grow the Bank and strengthen its financial performance.

Kelvin is active in the community and works with the Markham Stouffville Hospital and Diabetes Canada. He is passionate about developing talent and fostering inclusion, and is the Founding President of Ascend Canada, a not-for-profit organization focused on fostering pan-Asian leaders.

"Over the past two decades, Kelvin's broad experience across the Bank and deep financial expertise have made a significant contribution to TD's growth and success," said Masrani. "He is an inspiring and inclusive leader who will help the Bank deliver for our stakeholders and drive profitable growth."

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the fifth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.9 trillion in assets on January 31, 2023. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For further information: Lyan Khazanchi, [email protected]