TD Wins Five Global Finance Digital Bank Awards in 2020

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) was recognized in five regional categories in the 2020 North American Global Finance Digital Bank Awards, including:

Most Innovative Digital Bank

Best Online Product Offerings

Best Bill Payment & Presentment

& Presentment Best Mobile Banking Adaptive Site

Best Information Security and Fraud Management

"We're honoured to be recognized for our innovative work in digital banking," said Rizwan Khalfan, Chief Digital and Payments Officer at TD. "We know our more than 14 million active online and mobile customers want and need advanced digital solutions, and at TD we are committed to re-imagining the banking experience to empower our customers."

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the journey TD was already on to provide customers with seamless and connected digital experiences. By leveraging its digital properties, TD has been able to help its customers gain more insights into their spending through tools like TD MySpend and TD Clari, transact safely using online and mobile banking at TD and access financial relief through new digitized forms.

"This year, a global pandemic accelerated the transition to digital banking, but forward-thinking banks were already on that road," said Joseph D. Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance. "The Digital Bank Awards seek to spotlight those institutions that we believe are leading the shift toward a new world of banking."

The Global Finance award winners are evaluated by a world-class panel of judges at Infosys, a global leader in consulting, technology and outsourcing. The awards are a trusted standard of excellence among the world's financial community. Winning banks were selected based on the following criteria:

Strength of strategy for attracting and servicing digital customers

Success in getting clients to use digital offerings

Growth of digital customers

Breadth of product offerings

Evidence of tangible benefits gained from digital initiatives

Web/mobile site design and functionality.

These 2020 awards serve to showcase TD's success in 2020 and the Bank's ongoing commitment to digital solutions and services to help make it easier for its customers to handle their banking.

"At TD, we have built an innovation ecosystem that allows us to create best-in-class experiences for our customers. We will continue to evolve these innovative capabilities to serve our customers based on their needs and preferences," adds Khalfan.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by branches and serves over 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in TD Ameritrade; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 14 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.7 trillion in assets on July 31, 2020. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

About Global Finance

Global Finance is the world's leading corporate finance publication. For 33 years, it has been an agenda-setting source of news, data and analysis for the world's most important financial executives. Global Finance's coverage helped pioneer and define the concept of globalization, and its mission is to help corporate leaders, bankers and investors chart the course of global business and finance.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For further information: Lisa Bodnar, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.td.com

