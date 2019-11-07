TD Auto Finance to Create Centres of Excellence

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) announced today that TD Auto Finance has become a fully integrated national auto group within TD Business Banking. Effective November 1, 2019, auto accounts from TD Commercial Banking moved under TD Auto Finance to provide an elevated level of service and expertise for its auto clients.

"Our clients were telling us they wanted their account managers to understand the whole auto picture rather than be focused on just one component of their business," said Michael McGhee, Senior Vice President, TD Auto Finance. "By creating specialized centres of excellence we will be able to offer better advice and faster execution."

TD Auto Finance will bring together all of TD's commercial auto services under one roof. In addition to its current operating model, TD Auto Finance has established three new specialized Commercial Banking Centres in Toronto, Ontario, Calgary, Alberta and Montreal, Quebec. There will continue to be a local presence in many communities across the country to support auto clients.

