TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Today TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM) announced the launch of three Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) to its expanding ESG solution suite. The TD Morningstar ESG Equity Index ETFs were built to provide investors with similar exposure to broad market indexes while investing in best-in-class companies driving positive change.

"At TDAM, we are always looking for more ways to help Canadians align their investments with their values," said Rob Vanderhooft, Chief Investment Officer, TDAM. "Our new TD Morningstar ESG Equity Index ETFs are a convenient, low-cost and differentiated way to invest in companies that have higher ESG ratings relative to their peers. Whether investors are looking to invest in Canadian, U.S. or international equity markets with a focus on ESG, they will benefit from the disciplined and committed approach to sustainable investing at TDAM."

Each of the ETFs is designed to track a large and mid-capitalization index in their respective region that includes companies with higher ESG ratings relative to their peers. The following TD Morningstar ESG Equity Index ETFs begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today:

Fund Name TSX Ticker Symbol Management Fee TD Morningstar ESG Canada Equity Index ETF TMEC 0.10% TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Equity Index ETF TMEU 0.15% TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF TMEI 0.20%

TDAM is pleased to leverage the index construction capabilities and research of Morningstar, an independent investment research provider and index provider, and Sustainalytics, a globally recognized ESG ratings and research firm and Morningstar company, to provide Canadian investors a premier ESG solution that utilizes a robust screening process. With deep Canadian roots, Sustainalytics serves many of Canada's leading institutional investors who incorporate ESG assessments into their investment processes. The index methodology utilized in our newly launched TD Morningstar ESG Equity Index ETFs eliminates companies in the gambling, tobacco and controversial weapons industries, while including companies that have low environmental, social and governance risk ratings, based on Sustainalytics' ESG Risk Ratings. TDAM is providing Canadian investors with ESG solutions they can feel good about, at a reasonable cost.

Creating access to sustainable investment solutions for investors continues to be a priority for TDAM. The launch of the ESG ETFs follows the recent launch of two sustainable mutual funds. TDAM also recently furthered its commitment to sustainable investing through the development of the TDAM Sustainable Investment Approach, and as an institutional investor signatory to the Responsible Investment Association's investor statement on diversity and inclusion.

Earlier this month, TD Bank Group released an ambitious climate action plan, which includes a target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions associated with its operations and financing activities by 2050 and an announcement that TD will not provide new project-specific financial services, including advisory services, for activities that are directly related to the exploration, development or production of oil and gas within the Arctic Circle.

These initiatives highlight the continued efforts at TD to offer sustainable products, services and programs to its customers and clients and its commitment to contributing to a more inclusive society.

Additional information about the TD Morningstar ESG Equity Index ETFs, including the prospectus and ETF Facts, can be found at www.tdassetmanagement.com.

For more information on sustainable and responsible investing, visit the TDAM Sustainable Investing page and view the TD Bank Group 2019 ESG Report.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETFs. Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Morningstar® Canada Sustainability Extended IndexSM, Morningstar® US Sustainability Extended IndexSM and Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Sustainability Extended IndexSM are service marks of Morningstar, Inc. and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by TD Asset Management Inc. The TD Morningstar ESG Canada Equity Index ETF, TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF and TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Equity Index ETF (collectively, the "TD ETFs") are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar Research Inc. ("Morningstar"), and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the TD ETFs.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

®©2020 Morningstar is a registered mark of Morningstar Research Inc. All rights reserved.

® The TD logo and other trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TDAM

TD Asset Management (TDAM), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S., TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $396 billion in assets as at September 30, 2020. Assets under management include TD Asset Management Inc., TDAM USA Inc. and Epoch Investment Partners Inc. (Epoch). All entities are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

