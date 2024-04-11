TORONTO, April 11, 2024 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), the manager of TD Exchange-Traded Funds ("ETFs"), today announced its intention to voluntarily terminate the following ETFs (the "Terminating ETFs") on or about June 26, 2024 (the "Termination Date"):

ETF Name Fund Ticker TD Income Builder ETF TPAY TD Morningstar ESG Canada Equity Index ETF TMEC TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Equity Index ETF TMEU TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF TMEI TD Morningstar ESG Canada Corporate Bond Index ETF TMCC TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Corporate Bond Index ETF TMUC

Effective April 15, 2024, no further direct subscriptions by authorized participants for units of the Terminating ETFs will be accepted by TDAM.

Units of the Terminating ETFs are anticipated to be voluntarily delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") at the request of TDAM and cease trading following market close on or about Friday, June 21, 2024, with all units still held by investors being subject to a mandatory redemption as of the Termination Date. Unitholders may continue to buy or sell units of the Terminating ETFs on the TSX until the units are delisted.

Prior to the Termination Date, TDAM will, to the extent reasonably possible, sell and convert the assets of the Terminating ETFs to cash. After paying or making adequate provision for the liabilities and obligations of the Terminating ETFs, TDAM will, on or about the Termination Date, distribute the net assets of the Terminating ETFs on a pro rata basis among the unitholders of record on the Termination Date based on the net asset value per unit of each Terminating ETF.

TDAM will issue an additional press release on or about the Termination Date confirming the final details of the Terminating ETFs. Further details of the termination will be mailed to unitholders of the Terminating ETFs at least 60 days prior to the Termination Date.

For more information regarding the TD ETFs, visit TDAssetManagement.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETFs. Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Morningstar® Canada Sustainability Extended IndexSM, Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Sustainability Extended IndexSM, Morningstar® US Sustainability Extended IndexSM, Morningstar® Canada Corporate Bond Sustainability IndexTM and Morningstar® US Corporate Bond Sustainability IndexTM are service marks of Morningstar and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by TDAM. TD Morningstar ESG Canada Equity Index ETF, TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF, TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Equity Index ETF, TD Morningstar ESG Canada Corporate Bond Index ETF and TD Morningstar ESG U.S Corporate Bond Index ETF (the "TD ESG ETFs") are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the TD ESG ETFs.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

®2024 Morningstar is a registered mark of Morningstar Research Inc. All rights reserved.

®The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $437 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of December 31, 2023, for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

SOURCE TD Asset Management Inc.

For further information: Alicia Skrinjar, TD Bank Group, [email protected]