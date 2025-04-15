The new TD All-Equity ETF Portfolio provides investors with a simple and efficient all-in-one equity solution

TORONTO, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM) announced the addition of the TD All-Equity ETF Portfolio to its all-in-one solution suite of TD Exchange-Traded Fund (TD ETF) Portfolios designed for investors looking for a low-cost and efficient way to invest. Backed by over 30 years of investment experience, the TD All-Equity ETF Portfolio offers a convenient way to diversify investors' portfolios through index funds that provide exposure to broad-based equity markets. TD All-Equity ETF Portfolio begins trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today.

The TD All-Equity ETF Portfolio offers investors:

Convenience : A simple and efficient way to build a diversified portfolio, offering an equity investment solution in a single, convenient package

: A simple and efficient way to build a diversified portfolio, offering an equity investment solution in a single, convenient package Low Cost : A lower-cost solution, designed with built-in strategic asset allocation and regular portfolio rebalancing

: A lower-cost solution, designed with built-in strategic asset allocation and regular portfolio rebalancing Equity Exposure: Maximum equity exposure that can provide upside potential.

"As the investment landscape evolves, today's investors are looking for convenient, simple and efficient solutions to help meet their dynamic needs. The TD All-Equity ETF Portfolio is designed with this in mind. We believe this new solution provides essential tools to help modern investors meet their diverse needs," said David Sykes, Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, TDAM.

TD All-Equity ETF Portfolio (Ticker: TEQT)

TEQT seeks to provide long-term capital growth by investing primarily in units of other equity-oriented ETFs, emphasizing those with greater potential for capital growth.

Additional information about the TD All-Equity ETF Portfolio, including the prospectus and ETF Facts, can be found at TDAM.com. Information about the complete suite of TD ETFs is also available on our ETFs In-Focus Solutions page.

The information contained herein has been provided by TD Asset Management Inc. and is for information purposes only. The information has been drawn from sources believed to be reliable. The information does not provide financial, legal, tax or investment advice. Particular investment, tax, or trading strategies should be evaluated relative to each individual's objectives and risk tolerance.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

TD Bank Group means The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its affiliates, who provide deposit, investment, loan, securities, trust, insurance and other products or services.

®The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $487 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of December 31, 2024 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

For further information: Alicia Skrinjar, TD Bank Group, [email protected]