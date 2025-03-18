TD Asset Management Inc. Announces TD ETF Distributions Français

Mar 18, 2025, 09:00 ET

TORONTO, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced the March cash distributions for the TD Exchange-Traded Funds (each, a "TD ETF" and collectively, the "TD ETFs") listed below. Unitholders of record as of March 28, 2025 will receive a cash distribution per unit of the applicable TD ETF that will be payable on April 4, 2025, as indicated below:

Fund Name

Fund Ticker

Cash Distribution Per Unit

TD Balanced ETF Portfolio

TBAL

$0.045

TD Target 2025 Investment Grade Bond ETF

TBCE

$0.061

TD Target 2026 Investment Grade Bond ETF

TBCF

$0.036

TD Target 2027 Investment Grade Bond ETF

TBCG

$0.049

TD Target 2028 Investment Grade Bond ETF

TBCH

$0.039

TD Target 2029 Investment Grade Bond ETF

TBCI

$0.054

TD Target 2030 Investment Grade Bond ETF

TBCJ

$0.047

TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF

TBNK

$0.100

TD Target 2025 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF

TBUE.U

$0.055

TD Target 2026 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF

TBUF.U

$0.070

TD Target 2027 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF

TBUG.U

$0.060

TD Conservative ETF Portfolio

TCON

$0.040

TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF

TCSB

$0.045

TD Cash Management ETF

TCSH

$0.130

TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF

TDB

$0.040

TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF

TGED

$0.091

TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF – US$

TGED.U

$0.063

TD Active Global Income ETF

TGFI

$0.090

TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF

TGRE

$0.063

TD Growth ETF Portfolio

TGRO

$0.045

TD Active Preferred Share ETF

TPRF

$0.043

TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF

TQCD

$0.060

TD Q Global Dividend ETF

TQGD

$0.055

TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF

TUED

$0.078

TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF – US$

TUED.U

$0.054

TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend CAD Hedged ETF

TUEX

$0.068

TD Active U.S. High Yield Bond ETF

TUHY

$0.105

TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF

TUSB

$0.060

TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF – US$

TUSB.U

$0.040

TD U.S. Cash Management ETF – US$

TUSD.U

$0.180

TD Canadian Long Term Federal Bond ETF

TCLB

$0.910

TD Q Canadian Low Volatility ETF

TCLV

$0.135

TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF

TDOC

$0.045

TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF – US$

TDOC.U

$0.035

TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF

TEC

$0.010

TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF – US$

TEC.U

$0.010

TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF

TECI

$0.000

TD Global Technology Leaders CAD Hedged Index ETF

TECX

$0.010

TD Active Global Equity Growth ETF

TGGR

$0.030

TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF

THE

$0.155

TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF

THU

$0.100

TD Q International Low Volatility ETF

TILV

$0.125

TD Active Global Infrastructure Equity ETF

TINF

$0.170

TD International Equity Index ETF

TPE

$0.140

TD U.S. Equity Index ETF

TPU

$0.120

TD U.S. Equity Index ETF – US$

TPU.U

$0.080

TD Q Global Multifactor ETF

TQGM

$0.080

TD Q U.S. Small-Mid Cap-Equity ETF

TQSM

$0.045

TD Q U.S. Small-Mid Cap-Equity ETF – US$

TQSM.U

$0.045

TD Canadian Equity Index ETF

TTP

$0.195

TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond ETF

TULB

$1.235

TD Q U.S. Low Volatility ETF

TULV

$0.085

TD Global Carbon Credit Index ETF

TCBN

$0.000

For more information regarding the TD ETFs, visit TDAssetManagement.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF, TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF, TD Canadian Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD International Equity Index ETF, TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF, TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF, TD Global Technology Leaders CAD Hedged Index ETF and TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF (collectively, the "TD ETFs") are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Indices (as defined below) and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Indices or the price of the Indices at any time or in any other respect. Solactive Canadian Bank Dividend Index (CA NTR), Solactive Canadian Select Universe Bond Index, Solactive Canada Broad Market Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Healthcare Leaders Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Technology Leaders Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Technology Leaders Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR) and Solactive Global Technology Innovators Index (CA NTR)) (collectively, the "Indices") are calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Indices are calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Indices to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD ETFs. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Indices or any trade mark(s) associated with the Indices for the purpose of use in connection with the TD ETFs constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD ETFs nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in the TD ETFs.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

®The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $487 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of December 31, 2024 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

