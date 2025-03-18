TORONTO, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced the March cash distributions for the TD Exchange-Traded Funds (each, a "TD ETF" and collectively, the "TD ETFs") listed below. Unitholders of record as of March 28, 2025 will receive a cash distribution per unit of the applicable TD ETF that will be payable on April 4, 2025, as indicated below:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit TD Balanced ETF Portfolio TBAL $0.045 TD Target 2025 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCE $0.061 TD Target 2026 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCF $0.036 TD Target 2027 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCG $0.049 TD Target 2028 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCH $0.039 TD Target 2029 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCI $0.054 TD Target 2030 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCJ $0.047 TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF TBNK $0.100 TD Target 2025 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF TBUE.U $0.055 TD Target 2026 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF TBUF.U $0.070 TD Target 2027 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF TBUG.U $0.060 TD Conservative ETF Portfolio TCON $0.040 TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TCSB $0.045 TD Cash Management ETF TCSH $0.130 TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF TDB $0.040 TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF TGED $0.091 TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF – US$ TGED.U $0.063 TD Active Global Income ETF TGFI $0.090 TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF TGRE $0.063 TD Growth ETF Portfolio TGRO $0.045 TD Active Preferred Share ETF TPRF $0.043 TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF TQCD $0.060 TD Q Global Dividend ETF TQGD $0.055 TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF TUED $0.078 TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF – US$ TUED.U $0.054 TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend CAD Hedged ETF TUEX $0.068 TD Active U.S. High Yield Bond ETF TUHY $0.105 TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TUSB $0.060 TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF – US$ TUSB.U $0.040 TD U.S. Cash Management ETF – US$ TUSD.U $0.180 TD Canadian Long Term Federal Bond ETF TCLB $0.910 TD Q Canadian Low Volatility ETF TCLV $0.135 TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF TDOC $0.045 TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF – US$ TDOC.U $0.035 TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF TEC $0.010 TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF – US$ TEC.U $0.010 TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF TECI $0.000 TD Global Technology Leaders CAD Hedged Index ETF TECX $0.010 TD Active Global Equity Growth ETF TGGR $0.030 TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF THE $0.155 TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF THU $0.100 TD Q International Low Volatility ETF TILV $0.125 TD Active Global Infrastructure Equity ETF TINF $0.170 TD International Equity Index ETF TPE $0.140 TD U.S. Equity Index ETF TPU $0.120 TD U.S. Equity Index ETF – US$ TPU.U $0.080 TD Q Global Multifactor ETF TQGM $0.080 TD Q U.S. Small-Mid Cap-Equity ETF TQSM $0.045 TD Q U.S. Small-Mid Cap-Equity ETF – US$ TQSM.U $0.045 TD Canadian Equity Index ETF TTP $0.195 TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond ETF TULB $1.235 TD Q U.S. Low Volatility ETF TULV $0.085 TD Global Carbon Credit Index ETF TCBN $0.000

For more information regarding the TD ETFs, visit TDAssetManagement.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF, TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF, TD Canadian Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD International Equity Index ETF, TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF, TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF, TD Global Technology Leaders CAD Hedged Index ETF and TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF (collectively, the "TD ETFs") are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Indices (as defined below) and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Indices or the price of the Indices at any time or in any other respect. Solactive Canadian Bank Dividend Index (CA NTR), Solactive Canadian Select Universe Bond Index, Solactive Canada Broad Market Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Healthcare Leaders Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Technology Leaders Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Technology Leaders Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR) and Solactive Global Technology Innovators Index (CA NTR)) (collectively, the "Indices") are calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Indices are calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Indices to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD ETFs. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Indices or any trade mark(s) associated with the Indices for the purpose of use in connection with the TD ETFs constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD ETFs nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in the TD ETFs.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

®The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $487 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of December 31, 2024 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

