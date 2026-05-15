News provided byTD Asset Management Inc.
May 15, 2026, 09:00 ET
TORONTO, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced the May cash distributions for the TD Exchange-Traded Funds (each, a "TD ETF" and collectively, the "TD ETFs") and TD Mutual Fund ETF Series (each, a "TD ETF Series" and collectively, the "TD ETF Series") listed below.
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Unitholders of record as of May 28, 2026 will receive a cash distribution
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Fund Ticker
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Cash
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TD Balanced ETF Portfolio
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TBAL
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$0.040
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TD Target 2026 Investment Grade Bond ETF
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TBCF
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$0.043
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TD Target 2027 Investment Grade Bond ETF
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TBCG
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$0.048
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TD Target 2028 Investment Grade Bond ETF
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TBCH
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$0.041
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TD Target 2029 Investment Grade Bond ETF
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TBCI
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$0.055
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TD Target 2030 Investment Grade Bond ETF
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TBCJ
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$0.050
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TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF
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TBNK
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$0.100
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TD Target 2026 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF - US$
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TBUF.U
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$0.063
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TD Target 2027 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF - US$
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TBUG.U
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$0.058
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TD Conservative ETF Portfolio
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TCON
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$0.035
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TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF
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TCSB
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$0.045
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TD Cash Management ETF
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TCSH
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$0.097
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TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
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TDB
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$0.035
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TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF
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TGED
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$0.096
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TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF – US$
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TGED.U
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$0.070
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TD Active Global Income ETF
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TGFI
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$0.080
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TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF
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TGRE
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$0.063
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TD Growth ETF Portfolio
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TGRO
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$0.040
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TD Active Preferred Share ETF
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TPRF
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$0.050
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TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF
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TQCD
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$0.070
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TD Q Global Dividend ETF
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TQGD
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$0.060
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TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF
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TUED
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$0.081
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TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF – US$
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TUED.U
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$0.059
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TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend CAD Hedged ETF
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TUEX
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$0.073
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TD Active U.S. High Yield Bond ETF
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TUHY
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$0.090
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TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF
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TUSB
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$0.050
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TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF – US$
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TUSB.U
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$0.040
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TD U.S. Cash Management ETF - US$
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TUSD.U
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$0.167
Unitholders of record as of May 29, 2026 will receive a cash distribution per unit of the applicable TD ETF Series that will be payable on Jun 4, 2026, as indicated below:
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Fund Name
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Fund Ticker
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Cash
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TD Canadian Corporate Bond Fund – ETF Series
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TCCB
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$0.030
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TD Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series
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TSTB
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$0.027
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TD Ultra Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series
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TUST
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$0.023
For more information regarding the TD ETFs, visit TDAssetManagement.com.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.
The TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF and the TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF ("TD ETFs") are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Solactive Canadian Bank Dividend Index (CA NTR) or the Solactive Broad Canadian Bond Universe TR Index (collectively, the "Indices") and/or Indices trademark or the prices of the Indices at any time or in any other respect. The Indices are calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Indices are calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Indices to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD ETFs. Neither publication of the Indices by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Indices or Indices trademark for the purpose of use in connection with the TD ETFs constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD ETFs nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in the TD ETFs.
TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.
®The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.
About TD Asset Management Inc.
TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a Canadian investment management firm with a growing global presence. Bringing together three decades of investment experience, our broad selection of strategies and solutions includes fundamental equities, quantitative and passive equities, fixed income across the credit quality spectrum and alternatives, such as private credit, infrastructure and real estate. TDAM offers institutional investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and superannuation funds, among others. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of millions of retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and professionally managed portfolios. Asset management businesses at TD manage $532 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics as at March 31, 2026 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank. For more information, visit tdam.com.
SOURCE TD Asset Management Inc.
For further information: Jillian Tanouye, TD Bank Group, [email protected]
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