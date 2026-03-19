News provided byTD Asset Management Inc.
Mar 19, 2026, 10:00 ET
TORONTO, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced the March cash distributions for the TD Exchange-Traded Funds (each, a "TD ETF" and collectively, the "TD ETFs") and TD Mutual Fund ETF Series (each, a "TD ETF Series" and collectively, the "TD ETF Series") listed below.
Unitholders of record as of March 30, 2026 will receive a cash distribution per unit of the applicable TD ETF that will be payable on April 7, 2026, as indicated below:
|
Fund Name
|
Fund Ticker
|
Cash
|
TD Balanced ETF Portfolio
|
TBAL
|
$0.040
|
TD Target 2026 Investment Grade Bond ETF
|
TBCF
|
$0.045
|
TD Target 2027 Investment Grade Bond ETF
|
TBCG
|
$0.053
|
TD Target 2028 Investment Grade Bond ETF
|
TBCH
|
$0.044
|
TD Target 2029 Investment Grade Bond ETF
|
TBCI
|
$0.059
|
TD Target 2030 Investment Grade Bond ETF
|
TBCJ
|
$0.055
|
TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF
|
TBNK
|
$0.100
|
TD Target 2026 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF
|
TBUF.U
|
$0.070
|
TD Target 2027 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF
|
TBUG.U
|
$0.063
|
TD Conservative ETF Portfolio
|
TCON
|
$0.035
|
TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF
|
TCSB
|
$0.045
|
TD Cash Management ETF
|
TCSH
|
$0.100
|
TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
TDB
|
$0.035
|
TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF
|
TGED
|
$0.096
|
TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF – US$
|
TGED.U
|
$0.070
|
TD Active Global Income ETF
|
TGFI
|
$0.080
|
TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF
|
TGRE
|
$0.063
|
TD Growth ETF Portfolio
|
TGRO
|
$0.040
|
TD Active Preferred Share ETF
|
TPRF
|
$0.050
|
TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF
|
TQCD
|
$0.070
|
TD Q Global Dividend ETF
|
TQGD
|
$0.060
|
TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF
|
TUED
|
$0.081
|
TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF – US$
|
TUED.U
|
$0.059
|
TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend CAD Hedged ETF
|
TUEX
|
$0.073
|
TD Active U.S. High Yield Bond ETF
|
TUHY
|
$0.090
|
TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF
|
TUSB
|
$0.050
|
TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF – US$
|
TUSB.U
|
$0.040
|
TD U.S. Cash Management ETF – US$
|
TUSD.U
|
$0.160
|
TD Canadian Long Term Federal Bond ETF
|
TCLB
|
$0.970
|
TD Q Canadian Low Volatility ETF
|
TCLV
|
$0.145
|
TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF
|
TDOC
|
$0.055
|
TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF – US$
|
TDOC.U
|
$0.040
|
TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF
|
TEC
|
$0.000
|
TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF – US$
|
TEC.U
|
$0.000
|
TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF
|
TECI
|
$0.000
|
TD Global Technology Leaders CAD Hedged Index ETF
|
TECX
|
$0.000
|
TD All-Equity ETF Portfolio
|
TEQT
|
$0.065
|
TD Active Global Equity Growth ETF
|
TGGR
|
$0.030
|
TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF
|
THE
|
$0.160
|
TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF
|
THU
|
$0.100
|
TD Q International Low Volatility ETF
|
TILV
|
$0.135
|
TD Active Global Infrastructure Equity ETF
|
TINF
|
$0.170
|
TD International Equity Index ETF
|
TPE
|
$0.150
|
TD U.S. Equity Index ETF
|
TPU
|
$0.115
|
TD U.S. Equity Index ETF – US$
|
TPU.U
|
$0.085
|
TD Q Global Multifactor ETF
|
TQGM
|
$0.080
|
TD Q U.S. Small-Mid Cap-Equity ETF
|
TQSM
|
$0.040
|
TD Q U.S. Small-Mid Cap-Equity ETF – US$
|
TQSM.U
|
$0.040
|
TD Canadian Equity Index ETF
|
TTP
|
$0.200
|
TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond ETF
|
TULB
|
$1.250
|
TD Q U.S. Low Volatility ETF
|
TULV
|
$0.090
Unitholders of record as of March 31, 2026 will receive a cash distribution per unit of the applicable TD ETF Series that will be payable on April 7, 2026, as indicated below:
|
Fund Name
|
Fund Ticker
|
Cash
|
TD North American Dividend Fund – ETF Series
|
TDNA
|
$0.040
For more information regarding the TD ETFs, visit TDAssetManagement.com.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund and/or exchange- traded fund ("ETF") investments (collectively, "the Funds"). Trailing commissions may be associated with mutual fund investments. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Please read the fund facts or ETF Facts and the prospectus, which contain detailed investment information, before investing in the Funds. The Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer and are not guaranteed or insured. Their values change frequently. There can be no assurances that a money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per unit at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated.
TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF, TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF, TD Canadian Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD International Equity Index ETF, TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF, TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF, TD Global Technology Leaders CAD Hedged Index ETF and TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF (collectively, the "TD ETFs") are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Indices (as defined below) and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Indices or the price of the Indices at any time or in any other respect. Solactive Canadian Bank Dividend Index (CA NTR), Solactive Canadian Select Universe Bond Index, Solactive Canada Broad Market Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Healthcare Leaders Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Technology Leaders Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Technology Leaders Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR) and Solactive Global Technology Innovators Index (CA NTR)) (collectively, the "Indices") are calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Indices are calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Indices to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD ETFs. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Indices or any trade mark(s) associated with the Indices for the purpose of use in connection with the TD ETFs constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD ETFs nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in the TD ETFs.
TD Mutual Funds and the TD Managed Assets Program portfolios are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank and are available through authorized dealers. TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.
®The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.
About TD Asset Management Inc.
TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a Canadian investment management firm with a growing global presence. Bringing together three decades of investment experience, our broad selection of strategies and solutions includes fundamental equities, quantitative and passive equities, fixed income across the credit quality spectrum and alternatives, such as private credit, infrastructure and real estate. TDAM offers institutional investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and superannuation funds, among others. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of millions of retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and professionally managed portfolios. Asset management businesses at TD manage $531 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics as at December 31, 2025 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank. For more information, visit tdam.com.
SOURCE TD Asset Management Inc.
For further information: Jillian Tanouye, TD Bank Group, [email protected]
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