TORONTO, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced the March cash distributions for the TD Exchange-Traded Funds (each, a "TD ETF" and collectively, the "TD ETFs") and TD Mutual Fund ETF Series (each, a "TD ETF Series" and collectively, the "TD ETF Series") listed below.

Unitholders of record as of March 30, 2026 will receive a cash distribution per unit of the applicable TD ETF that will be payable on April 7, 2026, as indicated below:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash

Distribution

Per Unit TD Balanced ETF Portfolio TBAL $0.040 TD Target 2026 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCF $0.045 TD Target 2027 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCG $0.053 TD Target 2028 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCH $0.044 TD Target 2029 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCI $0.059 TD Target 2030 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCJ $0.055 TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF TBNK $0.100 TD Target 2026 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF TBUF.U $0.070 TD Target 2027 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF TBUG.U $0.063 TD Conservative ETF Portfolio TCON $0.035 TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TCSB $0.045 TD Cash Management ETF TCSH $0.100 TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF TDB $0.035 TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF TGED $0.096 TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF – US$ TGED.U $0.070 TD Active Global Income ETF TGFI $0.080 TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF TGRE $0.063 TD Growth ETF Portfolio TGRO $0.040 TD Active Preferred Share ETF TPRF $0.050 TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF TQCD $0.070 TD Q Global Dividend ETF TQGD $0.060 TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF TUED $0.081 TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF – US$ TUED.U $0.059 TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend CAD Hedged ETF TUEX $0.073 TD Active U.S. High Yield Bond ETF TUHY $0.090 TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TUSB $0.050 TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF – US$ TUSB.U $0.040 TD U.S. Cash Management ETF – US$ TUSD.U $0.160 TD Canadian Long Term Federal Bond ETF TCLB $0.970 TD Q Canadian Low Volatility ETF TCLV $0.145 TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF TDOC $0.055 TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF – US$ TDOC.U $0.040 TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF TEC $0.000 TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF – US$ TEC.U $0.000 TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF TECI $0.000 TD Global Technology Leaders CAD Hedged Index ETF TECX $0.000 TD All-Equity ETF Portfolio TEQT $0.065 TD Active Global Equity Growth ETF TGGR $0.030 TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF THE $0.160 TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF THU $0.100 TD Q International Low Volatility ETF TILV $0.135 TD Active Global Infrastructure Equity ETF TINF $0.170 TD International Equity Index ETF TPE $0.150 TD U.S. Equity Index ETF TPU $0.115 TD U.S. Equity Index ETF – US$ TPU.U $0.085 TD Q Global Multifactor ETF TQGM $0.080 TD Q U.S. Small-Mid Cap-Equity ETF TQSM $0.040 TD Q U.S. Small-Mid Cap-Equity ETF – US$ TQSM.U $0.040 TD Canadian Equity Index ETF TTP $0.200 TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond ETF TULB $1.250 TD Q U.S. Low Volatility ETF TULV $0.090

Unitholders of record as of March 31, 2026 will receive a cash distribution per unit of the applicable TD ETF Series that will be payable on April 7, 2026, as indicated below:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash

Distribution

Per Unit TD North American Dividend Fund – ETF Series TDNA $0.040

For more information regarding the TD ETFs, visit TDAssetManagement.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund and/or exchange- traded fund ("ETF") investments (collectively, "the Funds"). Trailing commissions may be associated with mutual fund investments. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Please read the fund facts or ETF Facts and the prospectus, which contain detailed investment information, before investing in the Funds. The Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer and are not guaranteed or insured. Their values change frequently. There can be no assurances that a money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per unit at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated.

TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF, TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF, TD Canadian Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD International Equity Index ETF, TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF, TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF, TD Global Technology Leaders CAD Hedged Index ETF and TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF (collectively, the "TD ETFs") are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Indices (as defined below) and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Indices or the price of the Indices at any time or in any other respect. Solactive Canadian Bank Dividend Index (CA NTR), Solactive Canadian Select Universe Bond Index, Solactive Canada Broad Market Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Healthcare Leaders Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Technology Leaders Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Technology Leaders Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR) and Solactive Global Technology Innovators Index (CA NTR)) (collectively, the "Indices") are calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Indices are calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Indices to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD ETFs. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Indices or any trade mark(s) associated with the Indices for the purpose of use in connection with the TD ETFs constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD ETFs nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in the TD ETFs.

TD Mutual Funds and the TD Managed Assets Program portfolios are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank and are available through authorized dealers. TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

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About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a Canadian investment management firm with a growing global presence. Bringing together three decades of investment experience, our broad selection of strategies and solutions includes fundamental equities, quantitative and passive equities, fixed income across the credit quality spectrum and alternatives, such as private credit, infrastructure and real estate. TDAM offers institutional investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and superannuation funds, among others. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of millions of retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and professionally managed portfolios. Asset management businesses at TD manage $531 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics as at December 31, 2025 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank. For more information, visit tdam.com.

SOURCE TD Asset Management Inc.

For further information: Jillian Tanouye, TD Bank Group, [email protected]