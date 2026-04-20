TORONTO, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced the April cash distributions for the TD Exchange-Traded Funds (each, a "TD ETF" and collectively, the "TD ETFs") listed below. Unitholders of record as of April 29, 2026 will receive a cash distribution per unit of the applicable TD ETF that will be payable on May 6, 2026, as indicated below:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash

Distribution

Per Unit TD Balanced ETF Portfolio TBAL $0.040 TD Target 2026 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCF $0.043 TD Target 2027 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCG $0.050 TD Target 2028 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCH $0.042 TD Target 2029 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCI $0.057 TD Target 2030 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCJ $0.051 TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF TBNK $0.100 TD Target 2026 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF - US$ TBUF.U $0.066 TD Target 2027 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF - US$ TBUG.U $0.060 TD Conservative ETF Portfolio TCON $0.035 TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TCSB $0.045 TD Cash Management ETF TCSH $0.080 TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF TDB $0.035 TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF TGED $0.096 TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF – US$ TGED.U $0.070 TD Active Global Income ETF TGFI $0.080 TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF TGRE $0.063 TD Growth ETF Portfolio TGRO $0.040 TD Active Preferred Share ETF TPRF $0.050 TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF TQCD $0.070 TD Q Global Dividend ETF TQGD $0.060 TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF TUED $0.081 TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF – US$ TUED.U $0.059 TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend CAD Hedged ETF TUEX $0.073 TD Active U.S. High Yield Bond ETF TUHY $0.090 TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TUSB $0.050 TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF – US$ TUSB.U $0.040 TD U.S. Cash Management ETF - US$ TUSD.U $0.100

For more information regarding the TD ETFs, visit TDAssetManagement.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF and the TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF ("TD ETFs") are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Solactive Canadian Bank Dividend Index (CA NTR) or the Solactive Broad Canadian Bond Universe TR Index (collectively, the "Indices") and/or Indices trademark or the prices of the Indices at any time or in any other respect. The Indices are calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Indices are calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Indices to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD ETFs. Neither publication of the Indices by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Indices or Indices trademark for the purpose of use in connection with the TD ETFs constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD ETFs nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in the TD ETFs.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

®The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a Canadian investment management firm with a growing global presence. Bringing together three decades of investment experience, our broad selection of strategies and solutions includes fundamental equities, quantitative and passive equities, fixed income across the credit quality spectrum and alternatives, such as private credit, infrastructure and real estate. TDAM offers institutional investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and superannuation funds, among others. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of millions of retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and professionally managed portfolios. Asset management businesses at TD manage $531 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics as at December 31, 2025 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank. For more information, visit tdam.com.

SOURCE TD Asset Management Inc.

For further information: Jillian Tanouye, TD Bank Group, [email protected]