The new ETF Series offer investors the same professionally managed investment strategies in a more flexible, cost-efficient structure

TORONTO, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), the manager of TD Mutual Funds and TD Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs"), today announced the launch of four new ETF Series of existing TD Mutual Funds, further expanding its lineup of actively managed investment solutions available in an exchange-traded format. The new offerings include TD Alternative Commodities Pool – ETF Series (Ticker: TCOM), as well as TD Canadian Corporate Bond Fund – ETF Series (Ticker: TCCB), TD Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series (Ticker: TSTB), and TD Ultra Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series (Ticker: TUST).

These launches highlight TDAM's commitment to providing investors with better access to its mutual fund strategies through new ETF Series, which combines the benefits of active management with intraday liquidity, trading flexibility and potential cost efficiencies.

TD Alternative Commodities Pool – ETF Series: TCOM

TCOM provides access to an actively managed diversified basket of commodities spanning energy, metals (industrial and precious), agriculture and livestock. The strategy is designed to help investors diversify portfolios, manage inflation risk, and gain exposure to commodities as a distinct asset class, where long-term returns may be supported by years of underinvestment in supply. The TD Alternative Commodities Pool recently surpassed $1 billion in assets under management¹, highlighting growing investor confidence in the role of commodities in a portfolio and in TDAM's disciplined approach to managing this complex asset class.

"Commodities can play an important role in portfolio diversification, particularly during periods of inflation uncertainty and supply‑side disruption," said Hussein Allidina, CFA, Managing Director, Head of Commodities, TDAM. "By combining active commodities management with the flexibility investors expect from ETFs, we're reshaping how investors access alternative investments in an increasingly complex investment landscape."

Fixed Income ETF Series: TCCB, TUST and TSTB

TDAM also announced the launch of three fixed income ETF Series, offering investors targeted exposure across the shorter maturity end of the Canadian bond market, designed to support income generation, capital preservation, and portfolio liquidity. These ETF Series are designed for today's evolving market environment, providing investors with choice and flexibility across short‑duration fixed income, allowing them to position portfolios based on their income needs.

"Our new ETF Series redefine how investors can access our fixed income strategies, giving them greater precision when constructing portfolios," said Justin Flowerday, CFA, Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, TDAM. "As markets evolve, combining active bond management with the flexibility of the ETF structure gives investors greater control in accomplishing their income needs."

TCOM, TCCB, TUST and TSTB are expected to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today.

For more information regarding TD Mutual Funds and TD ETFs, visit TDAssetManagement.com.

¹ Source: TD Asset Management Inc. Assets under management as of February 28, 2026.

The information contained herein has been provided by TD Asset Management Inc. and is for information purposes only. The information has been drawn from sources believed to be reliable. The information does not provide financial, legal, tax or investment advice. Particular investment, tax, or trading strategies should be evaluated relative to each individual's objectives and risk tolerance.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund and/or exchange-traded fund ("ETF") investments (collectively, "the Funds"). Trailing commissions may be associated with mutual fund investments. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Please read the fund facts or ETF Facts and the prospectus, which contain detailed investment information, before investing in the Funds. The Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer and are not guaranteed or insured. Their values change frequently. There can be no assurances that a money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per unit at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated.

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TD Mutual Funds and the TD Managed Assets Program portfolios are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank and are available through authorized dealers.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

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About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a Canadian investment management firm with a growing global presence. Bringing together three decades of investment experience, our broad selection of strategies and solutions includes fundamental equities, quantitative and passive equities, fixed income across the credit quality spectrum and alternatives, such as private credit, infrastructure and real estate. TDAM offers institutional investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and superannuation funds, among others. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of millions of retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and professionally managed portfolios. Asset management businesses at TD manage $532 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics as at March 31, 2026 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank. For more information, visit tdam.com.

SOURCE TD Asset Management Inc.

For further information: Jillian Tanouye, TD Bank Group, [email protected]