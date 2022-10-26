TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM) announced today that it will lower the management fee for certain series of select TD Managed Assets Program portfolios listed below, effective on or about October 26, 2022.

These changes will be reflected in the TD Managed Assets Program's Simplified Prospectus and Fund Facts that will be filed on or about October 26, 2022.

The new management fees are as follows:

Fund Name Series Current

Management Fee New

Management

Fee



TD Managed Income Portfolio D-Series 0.95 % 0.70 %

TD Managed Income & Moderate Growth Portfolio D-Series 1.05 % 0.80 %

TD Managed Balanced Growth Portfolio D-Series 1.15 % 0.90 %

TD Managed Aggressive Growth Portfolio D-Series 1.25 % 1.00 %

TD Managed Maximum Equity Growth Portfolio D-Series 1.35 % 1.10 %

TD Managed Income ETF Portfolio D-Series 0.55 % 0.30 %

TD Managed Income & Moderate Growth ETF Portfolio D-Series 0.55 % 0.30 %

TD Managed Balanced Growth ETF Portfolio D-Series 0.55 % 0.30 %

TD Managed Aggressive Growth ETF Portfolio D-Series 0.55 % 0.30 %

TD Managed Maximum Equity Growth ETF Portfolio D-Series 0.55 % 0.30 %

TD Managed Index Income Portfolio e-Series 1.10 % 0.99 %

TD Managed Index Income & Moderate Growth Portfolio e-Series 1.15 % 1.04 %

TD Managed Index Balanced Growth Portfolio e-Series 1.20 % 1.09 %

TD Managed Index Aggressive Growth Portfolio e-Series 1.25 % 1.14 %

TD Managed Index Maximum Equity Growth Portfolio e-Series 1.30 % 1.19 %



For more information regarding the TD Managed Assets Program, visit TDAssetManagement.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the fund facts and prospectus, which contain detailed investment information, before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed or insured, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Mutual fund strategies and current holdings are subject to change.

TD Mutual Funds and the TD Managed Assets Program portfolios are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank and are available through authorized dealers.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $398 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of June 30, 2022 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

