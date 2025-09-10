TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), the manager of the TD Target Maturity Bond ETFs ("Maturing ETFs") and the Target Maturity Bond Funds ("Maturing Mutual Funds"), announced the details regarding the scheduled termination of the following funds (collectively, the "Maturing Funds"), on or about November 21, 2025 (the "Maturity Date"), as indicated below:



Maturing ETFs Ticker

• TD Target 2025 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCE

• TD Target 2025 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF TBUE.U







Maturing Mutual Funds



• TD Target 2025 Investment Grade Bond Fund



• TD Target 2025 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund



Unlike traditional funds, which have a perpetual life, the Maturing Funds have a specified maturity date that is established when the fund is launched and is disclosed in its prospectus. When a Maturing Fund reaches its maturity date, the Maturing Fund is terminated, and its net assets are returned to its unitholders.

Effective today, the Maturing Mutual Funds will no longer accept additional purchases, including purchases made through Pre-Authorized Purchase Plans and Pre-Authorized Contribution Plans. Unitholders may redeem or switch their holdings of a Maturing Mutual Fund for settlement on, or prior to, market close on November 20, 2025. TDAM will not charge unitholders any short-term trading fees, sales charges or other fees related to transactions involving the Maturing Mutual Funds.

Effective end of day on September 10, 2025, no further direct subscriptions by authorized participants for units of the Maturing ETFs will be accepted by TDAM.

Units of the Maturing ETFs are anticipated to be voluntarily delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") at the request of TDAM and cease trading following market close on or about Wednesday, November 19, 2025, with all units still held by unitholders being subject to a mandatory redemption as of the Maturity Date. Unitholders may continue to buy or sell units of the Maturing ETFs on the TSX until the units are delisted.

Prior to the Maturity Date, TDAM will, to the extent reasonably possible, sell and convert the assets of the Maturing Funds to cash. After paying or making adequate provision for the liabilities and obligations of the Maturing Funds, TDAM will, on or about the Maturity Date, distribute the net assets of the Maturing Funds on a pro rata basis among the unitholders of record on the Maturity Date based on the net asset value per unit of each Maturing Fund.

TDAM will issue an additional press release on or about the Maturity Date confirming the final details of the Maturing Funds. Further details of the maturity will be mailed to unitholders of the Maturing Funds at least 60 days prior to the Maturity Date.

If you have any questions, please contact TDAM Client Services at 1-800-588-8054 or email us at [email protected].

