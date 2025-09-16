The new offerings showcase the deep expertise of TDAM's investment teams and provide more options to help investors meet their financial goals.

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), the manager of TD Mutual Funds and TD ETFs, today announced the launch of new investment solutions: TD North American Dividend Fund – ETF Series (Ticker: TDNA) and TD Target Maturity Bond Funds for the 2028-31 maturity years. These launches reflect TDAM's continued commitment to providing Canadian investors with flexible, cost-effective, and goal-oriented investment options.

TD North American Dividend Fund – ETF Series (TDNA)

The TD North American Dividend Fund – ETF Series offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of income-producing North American securities, including dividend-paying stocks, preferred shares, real estate investment trusts and bonds. The ETF Series combines the benefits of active management with the flexibility of intraday trading and simplified tax reporting. TDNA is expected to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today.

"By introducing the ETF Series for one of our most recognized mutual funds, we're giving investors more choice and access to a proven strategy. Through our steadfast commitment to investment excellence, this solution reflects the depth of our capabilities and the strength of our investment teams as we continuously strive to deliver value and address the diverse needs of our investors," said David Sykes, Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, TDAM.

TD Target Maturity Bond Funds

TDAM has also launched a suite of four new TD Target Maturity Bond Funds—mutual fund offerings designed to help investors manage cash flows and align fixed income investments with specific financial goals. These funds invest primarily in Canadian investment-grade corporate bonds and are available in Canadian dollars.

The new funds include:

TD Target 2028 Investment Grade Bond Fund

TD Target 2029 Investment Grade Bond Fund

TD Target 2030 Investment Grade Bond Fund

TD Target 2031 Investment Grade Bond Fund

Each fund is structured with a defined maturity date, offering a simple and efficient way to help build bond ladders, reduce reinvestment risk and preserve capital. The new funds expand the suite of TD Target Maturity Bond Funds first introduced in September 2024 for the 2025-27 maturity years.

"Our Target Maturity Bond Funds are designed for investors seeking predictable income and capital preservation, while benefiting from professional management and low costs," said Rachana Bhat, CFA, Vice President & Director, TDAM.

For more information regarding TD Mutual Funds and TD ETFs, visit TDAssetManagement.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund and/or exchange- traded fund ("ETF") investments (collectively, "the Funds"). Trailing commissions may be associated with mutual fund investments. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Please read the fund facts or ETF Facts and the prospectus, which contain detailed investment information, before investing in the Funds. The Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer and are not guaranteed or insured. Their values change frequently. There can be no assurances that a money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per unit at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated.

TD Mutual Funds and TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

® The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $504 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of June 30, 2025 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

