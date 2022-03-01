Available via My TD Rewards, a new centralized loyalty and rewards hub

TORONTO, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) has teamed up with Starbucks Canada to help customers unlock even more value on everyday purchases through accelerated earning opportunities and linked loyalty and rewards. Eligible TD cardholders will be able to link their TD cards to their Starbucks Rewards® account and convert TD points to Starbucks Stars®, through My TD Rewards, the bank's brand-new loyalty and rewards hub. The hub is available through EasyWeb and the TD Mobile App, offering customers a convenient way to access and redeem rewards and loyalty benefits, all in one convenient spot.

"We know our customers are always looking for opportunities to earn and redeem points from their favourite retailers, which is why we're so thrilled to be working with Starbucks to offer our customers more rewards on the purchases that bring them joy – like that first morning cup of coffee," says David Reilly, Vice President Partnerships & Loyalty, Credit Cards at TD. "This collaboration is just one of the many ways we're bringing enhanced rewards to our cardholders, as we continue to deliver the benefits our customers want most."

By linking an eligible TD Access Card with Visa Debit or Credit Card to a Starbucks Rewards® account, customers will:

Earn 50% more Stars at Starbucks

TD Rewards or TD Aeroplan cardholders can also earn 50% more TD points or Aeroplan points on purchases through the Starbucks® app

TD Rewards cardholders can convert TD points to Stars in real-time

For more information on the offers and how to link, visit www.td.com/starbucksoffer

"The collaboration between Starbucks and TD creates a significant opportunity to provide customers with more value by linking two of Canada's most recognized and celebrated brand loyalty programs," says Peter Furnish, Vice President of Marketing and Digital Experience at Starbucks Canada. "With TD, Starbucks is able to unlock new opportunities to deepen loyalty and engagement with our Rewards members and TD customers. It's a win-win for both Starbucks and TD customers."

My TD Rewards

My TD Rewards is a brand-new centralized loyalty and rewards hub now available through EasyWeb and the TD Mobile App. This new experience gives customers a convenient way to access and redeem rewards and loyalty, all in one convenient spot.

"The launch of My TD Rewards is an important step towards creating more accessible, personalized, and effortless rewards experiences for our customers," says Reilly. "We're thrilled to provide our customers with a more innovative way to interact with their rewards and loyalty offerings at TD."

My TD Rewards will continue to add new features and partners to the hub in the coming months.

For more information on how to access My TD Rewards, visit www.td.com/starbucksoffer

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the fifth largest bank in North America by assets and serves more than 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.7 trillion in assets on October 31, 2021. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with stores around the globe, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at www.Starbucks.ca.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For further information: Amy Thompson, [email protected]