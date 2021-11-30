$250,000 in support provided to newcomer, settlement and refugee programs across Ontario

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group has committed to supporting more than 20 local community programs focusing on newcomer, settlement and refugee programs across Ontario. The $250,000 contribution comes from the bank's broader corporate citizenship strategy and platform, the TD Ready Commitment, launched in 2017 with a goal to invest $1 billion toward social-impact initiatives and programming to help contribute to the resiliency of our communities by 2030.

For newcomers to Canada, particularly in 2021, the stress and uncertainty of figuring out life in a new country is extremely real and personal. The intention of these donations is to provide newcomers an opportunity to develop connections within their new communities and make a better future for themselves and their families in cities and towns across Ontario.

"With these donations, TD is working with community groups to support newcomers and help to ensure they're set up for success. We know that supporting these programs can help newcomers feel well-adjusted and integrated into their local communities, which in turn, helps them thrive and contribute to make our communities more resilient," said Tara-Lynn Hughes, Senior Vice President, Greater Ontario Region, TD Bank Group.

"We are pleased to receive a donation from TD to support our mission of empowering immigrants and refugees to become full and equal members of our community," says Andy Cragg, executive director of New Canadians Centre Peterborough, one of the more than 20 groups that received unrestricted program support through this investment. "This support will go a long way to helping individuals and families who are new to the Peterborough area, and we are grateful for the support to help newcomers in their journeys toward a successful integration in our community."

Settlement, newcomer and refugee programs

The chosen programs help many newcomers settle successfully in Canada and meet initial basic needs during this critical phase of their lives. Organizations receiving support in communities across Ontario include:

New Canadians Centre Peterborough

An organization dedicated to supporting immigrants, refugees and other newcomers in the Peterborough and Northumberland regions to ensure cultural integration in a welcoming community.

and Northumberland regions to ensure cultural integration in a welcoming community. Capital Rainbow Refuge

An organization that provides support for LGBTQ2+ refugees from conflict zones and jurisdictions where people face persecution based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Cross Culture Learner Centre

An organization that provides a suite of settlement and employment services, as well as a provider of local interpretation/translation services in London .

. North Bay & District Multicultural Centre

An organization serving the settlement needs of newcomers to Canada in the districts of Parry Sound , Nipissing , Timiskaming, and Cochrane .

About the TD Ready Commitment

TD has a long-standing commitment to enriching the lives of its customers, colleagues and communities. As part of its corporate citizenship platform, the TD Ready Commitment, TD is targeting C$1 billion in total by 2030 towards community giving in four areas critical to opening doors for a more inclusive and sustainable tomorrow – Financial Security, Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities and Better Health. Through the TD Ready Commitment, TD aspires to link its business, philanthropy and human capital to help people feel more confident – not just about their finances, but also in their ability to achieve their personal goals in a changing world. For further information, visit td.com/tdreadycommitment.

