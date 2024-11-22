Michelle Myers appointed Global Chief Auditor

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank") (TSX: TD) today announced the appointment of Michelle Myers as Global Chief Auditor effective December 9, 2024. Ms. Myers succeeds Anita O'Dell, Senior Vice President and Global Chief Auditor and Interim U.S. Chief Auditor, who has informed the Bank of her intention to retire. Ms. O'Dell will continue to serve in an advisory role until May 31, 2025.

Ms. O'Dell joined the Bank in 2010 and has served in a number of roles, including Global Chief Auditor, U.S. Chief Auditor and Deputy U.S. Chief Auditor. Throughout her tenure at the Bank, she has been recognized for her professional rigour and strong governance mindset. Ms. O'Dell has also been an advocate for diversity and inclusion at TD, including serving as Chair for the Corporate Women in Leadership committee in the U.S. and Co-Chair in Canada for several years.

Ms. Myers is a respected and experienced leader who has been with the Bank since 2022, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accountant. Prior to joining TD, she spent a number of years at a public accounting firm, where she served as a partner. A Chartered Professional Accountant and seasoned executive, Ms. Myers brings deep expertise in audit, finance advisory and corporate finance. She will report to Bharat Masrani, Group President and CEO, TD Bank Group, and to the TD Bank Group Audit Committee and will join the Bank's Senior Executive Team.

Keith Lam, currently Deputy U.S. Chief Auditor, will take on the role of Acting U.S. Chief Auditor. He will report jointly to Ms. Myers and to the U.S. Audit Committees and will also join the Bank's U.S. Management Committee.

Mr. Lam has more than 20 years of experience in internal audit, public accounting, and technology related roles. His diverse experience through various internal audit roles includes retail, commercial, and wholesale banking, technology, data, risk, and capital.

