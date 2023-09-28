The campaign aims to raise $100 million to help bring healing, reconciliation, knowledge building and empowerment to Indigenous communities in Canada.

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) announced today that it has pledged a leadership gift of $5 million over 5 years to the Future Generations Foundation's Beyond Reconciliation Campaign through its global corporate citizenship platform, the TD Ready Commitment. The Canada-wide campaign is focused on raising funds to bolster the work the Foundation has been doing since 1975 to help bridge the gaps left by Indian residential schools in Canada. Funds raised will support Indigenous organizations, groups, and individuals delivering programs focused on culture, language, the restoration of land-based traditional knowledge, healing, reconciliation, education, and employment.

"TD is honoured to support the Beyond Reconciliation Campaign through the TD Ready Commitment," said Janice Farrell Jones, SVP, Sustainability and Corporate Citizenship at TD. "Indian residential schools have left long-lasting and devastating impacts in our communities, and we are proud to work with Future Generations Foundation as they continue to make an impact addressing critical issues facing Indigenous Peoples in Canada."

In addition to the donation from TD, Bharat Masrani, Group President and Chief Executive Officer, TD has also committed to support the Campaign directly as a member of the Future Generations Foundation's Leadership Circle.

Formerly known as the National Indian Brotherhood Trust Fund (NIBTF), the Future Generations Foundation announced the launch of the Beyond Reconciliation Campaign and their new name today at a celebratory event held at the TD Conference Centre in downtown Toronto.

"We are immensely grateful to TD for their generous $5 million donation," said Keith Martell, Chair of the Board of Trustees for the Future Generations Foundation. "This contribution propels us towards realizing our vision of creating a brighter future for Indigenous Peoples. Our new name, Future Generations Foundation, reflects our commitment to foster sustainable impacts that extend beyond reconciliation."

In August, TD announced the appointment of Keith Martell to the Bank's Board of Directors.

TD is committed to supporting the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Call to Action for corporate Canada and has been working in collaboration with Indigenous Peoples and communities for decades. Through the TD Ready Commitment, TD supports initiatives that help reduce barriers to access financial services, support affordable housing, provide equitable access to education and employment opportunities, promote environmental stewardship, and help to preserve and celebrate the diverse history and culture of Indigenous Peoples.

"We are very proud to support the Beyond Reconciliation Campaign," said Doris Bear, Vice President, Indigenous Banking Group, TD. "This is an important solution-focused campaign that will help drive positive outcomes for Indigenous individuals and communities. I hope many companies across Canada will answer the call and help the Future Generations Foundation achieve their goal."

TD is dedicated to being the Bank and employer of choice for Indigenous Peoples and communities and committed to engaging with Indigenous Peoples to drive social and economic inclusion and equity. Earlier this month TD was proud to launch the second annual TD Scholarship for Indigenous Peoples, a program which is managed by Aboriginal Financial Officers Association of Canada (AFOA Canada) - a not-for-profit led by Indigenous Peoples - and applications for 2024 are currently open. For more information on the Bank's collaborations with and support for Indigenous Peoples and communities, please refer to the TD and Indigenous Communities in Canada - 2023 Report.

