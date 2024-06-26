New relationship leverages the strengths of each organization to help promising students, from around the world, access world-class banking and financing products

TORONTO, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - TD and MPOWER Financing have announced a collaboration to help simplify the banking experience for international students pursuing higher education in Canada. MPOWER Financing ("MPOWER"), a mission-driven fintech firm and a leader in international student financing, announced that it is working with TD, the second-largest bank in Canada and sixth largest in North America by assets, to offer a suite of financial resources needed to help create a seamless banking experience for students on their journey to Canada.

As part of this collaboration, TD would be MPOWER's preferred bank for the thousands of students pursuing a degree at one of the universities that MPOWER supports through its no-cosigner international student loan program in Canada. The TD International Student Banking Package offers access to an array of banking products and services that helps support international students as they transition to post-secondary education in Canada.

"We're delighted to work with a large and reputed financial organization such as TD to better support international students' financial needs in Canada," said Manu Smadja, CEO and co-founder of MPOWER Financing. "Our students - who pursue master's degrees from top Canadian institutions - will benefit from the range of financial products, including chequing accounts, savings accounts, and credit cards, that TD can provide them as they begin their journeys in Canada. This collaboration is the latest example of how MPOWER supports students beyond education funding with access to adequate financial products, career guidance, and student visa support."

"At TD, we are committed to making things less complicated for students from across the world on their journey to study in Canada," said Janice Farrell Jones, Senior Vice President, Everyday Banking, Saving & Investing at TD. "That's why we're so thrilled to be working with MPOWER to help simplify international students' transition to the Canadian banking system. Starting a new life abroad comes with a host of challenges, and it's our goal to support students by offering tools, programs and trusted advice to help make the transition a little easier."

To learn more about TD and MPOWER's collaboration supporting international students, visit https://www.mpowerfinancing.com/international-student-canada-banking.

About MPOWER Financing

MPOWER Financing , headquartered in Washington, D.C., and with employees worldwide, is a mission-driven fintech company and the leading provider of global education loans. Its proprietary algorithm analyzes overseas and domestic credit data as well as future earning potential to serve promising international students. MPOWER works with over 400 top universities across the U.S. and Canada to provide financing to students from over 200 countries. The MPOWER team primarily consists of former international students and provides students with personal financial education and career support to prepare them for their professional careers after graduation.

MPOWER is a Certified B-Corp and Great Place To Work , one of the best fintechs to work for , and the best tech workplace for diversity . The company is hiring for various positions worldwide.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.5 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 17 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.97 trillion in assets on April 30, 2024. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

