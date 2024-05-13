TCL Launches New Premium QD-Mini LED TVs, with Industry Leading Display Technology

Top Electronics Brand Introduces Next Gen Mini LED Technology

to Enhance its Award-Winning Portfolio of Televisions

IRVINE, Calif., May 13, 2024 /CNW/ -- Today TCL ®, one of the world's best-selling and leading consumer electronics companies, announced pricing and availability of its new QD-Mini LED TV line. After launching the world's first Mini LED TV in 2019, TCL is now introducing the more advanced QD-Mini LED in its QM7 and QM8 series, including the world's largest QD-Mini LED TV in a mega 115" screen size. TCL QD-Mini LED proves that all Mini LEDs are not created equal.

TCL QD-Mini LED TVs set themselves apart from standard Mini LED with advanced optical technologies and premium performance, becoming the new "Ultimate Choice" in TV. TCL's 2024 QD-Mini LED series features an incredibly high number of dimming zones, up to over 5,000, remarkably high brightness, up to 5,000 Peak Nits, and QLED ULTRA with 97%+ of DCI-P3 color gamut, 100% color volume, and now even more accurate color.

However, creating great picture quality is not just about the size of the LEDs, number of dimming zones, or number of nits peak. The key to creating premium Mini LED is the quality of the optics and the processing. TCL's next gen QD-Mini LED combines superior self-developed Optical Technology with TCL's advanced AiPQ Pro and ULTRA Processing, to ensure well controlled dimming zones and pristine image processing. The result is incredibly bright and vivid images with rich color, deep black levels, and dynamic specular highlights, while also maintaining gray scale accuracy to produce more realistic, lifelike images in any room environment.

TCL's Pangu Laboratory

As a vertically integrated company, TCL has the unique ability to develop all aspects of its advanced QD-Mini LED technology, and this takes place in its advanced Pangu Laboratory, the world's first full process Mini LED development center, and the only one of its kind in China. This extensive lab has six key areas that perform all stages of Mini LED backlight development, from concept to design, to materials, to component creation, to small-scale trial production. The main areas of this state-of-the-art laboratory include:

Design Simulation

Materials Lab

Machining Center and the Reliability Lab

Devices Lab

Components Lab

Mini LED Production Test Line

The Pangu Lab's comprehensive development capability allows TCL to create industry leading optical technologies, such as:

TCL's advanced HEXA Mini LED Chip

6-in-1 LED chip technology that creates Ultra-High Brightness levels, with Fine Light Control, while maintaining power efficiency.

6-in-1 LED chip technology that creates Ultra-High Brightness levels, with Fine Light Control, while maintaining power efficiency. TCL's state-of-the-art UWA Optical Lens

This Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens, with double layer "arch" design, provides more even light distribution for enhanced image uniformity, creating more natural images. It utilizes TCL's advanced material engineering to develop special optical plastic that prevents yellowing, improving optical stability.

This Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens, with double layer "arch" design, provides more even light distribution for enhanced image uniformity, creating more natural images. It utilizes TCL's advanced material engineering to develop special optical plastic that prevents yellowing, improving optical stability. TCL's ODR LED Technology

Optical Distance Reduction technology reduces the distance between the light guide and reflector for more accurate light control to virtually eliminate image blooming, or halo effect.

For 2024, TCL also offers three levels of enhanced TCL AiPQ Processing, with QD-Mini LED utilizing the superior AiPQ PRO and AiPQ ULTRA versions. Key processing technology includes:

AI Color

AI Contrast

With micro dimming – allowing over 65,000 levels of granular Hi-bit LED brightness control

With micro dimming – allowing over 65,000 levels of granular Hi-bit LED brightness control AI Clarity

With intelligent resolution upscaling

With intelligent resolution upscaling AI Motion

By applying advanced TCL optical technologies, and advanced TCL AiPQ Processing, along with an incredibly high number of well controlled dimming zones, and industry leading peak brightness, TCL can offer consumers the most accurate, dynamic, and life-like images possible. That is QD-Mini LED.

"With our incredible Pangu Development Lab, TCL continues to invest, and lead the way, in Mini LED advancement," said Scott Ramirez, Vice President, Product Marketing and Development, TCL. "We have been telling everyone that 'All Mini LED is not created equal' and QD-Mini LED dynamic performance will prove that. By combining optical advancements such as TCL's HEXA LED Chip, UWA Lens, and ODR LED technology, with our next generation of TCL AiPQ Processing, QD-Mini LED sets itself apart from standard Mini LED. With brighter specular highlights for optimum HDR impact, amazing shadow detail, no worries about possible burn-in or after image, and a level of affordability that allows our consumers to simply get more, QD-Mini LED becomes the 'Ultimate Choice' in TV, when compared to other Mini LED TV, or OLED TV."

TCL's Q Class QM7 will be available in sizes ranging from 55" up to 85" models, while the QM8 will be available in sizes ranging from 65" up to 98" models in Canada this summer.

