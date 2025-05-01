New TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G Smartphone Arrives in North America

Easy on the Eyes with TCL's Own NXTPAPER Display, It Redefines Expectations for Value and Innovation

IRVINE, Calif., May 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- TCL, a pioneer in display across feature-rich smartphones, tablets, and connected devices today announced availability for the TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G, Android™ smartphone. This latest model features TCL's cutting-edge NXTPAPER technology, along with the innovative NXTPAPER Key, to redefine reading and viewing experiences with unparalleled eye comfort. At launch, wireless users can access these benefits from carriers across Canada, including Bell, Fido, Freedom Mobile, Rogers, SaskTel, Videotron, and Virgin Plus.

"The NXTPAPER Key has been our most-requested feature from consumers and media who recognize the convenience – making the innovative display technology more user-friendly," said Eric Anderson, General Manager of TCL Mobile, North America. "With the TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G, our customers in North America can take advantage of all of the premium features we have built into our global devices and access the benefits of TCL's leadership in screen design and development."

Equipped with a vibrant 6.8'' FHD+ display and an ultra-fast 120Hz refresh rate, the TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G streamlines all digital interactions, making the ideal companion for media-focused consumers. Scrolling through content, switching between apps, browsing, watching videos, and playing games is all remarkably smooth and fluid – and all with a focus on reducing impact on the eyes.

Enhanced Everyday Eye Comfort

The TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G phone uses the advanced NXTPAPER technology to reduce harmful blue light and glare. Its highly adaptive screen automatically adjusts the brightness and colour temperature to match the environment, making it perfect for both indoor and outdoor use.

Immersive Reading with a Switch of a Button

The new TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G phone allows users to smoothly transition between everyday mobile use and comfortable, immersive reading – all with the switch of a button. The new NXTPAPER Key button enables users to easily activate Max Ink Mode with one click, turning the display into an e-reader format designed to reduce blue light and enhance eye comfort.

Enhanced Productivity with AI-Powered Features

Designed to streamline user tasks and enhance efficiency this phone integrates AI into the most popular apps. The Text Assistant facilitates translation, summarization, and rewriting, empowering both readers and writers. Craft new messages, summaries and invitations with the Writing Assistant and use Voice Memo to record and transcribe conversations, meetings, and seminars whether attending online or real-life events.

Never Miss a Moment with Great Camera and Long-lasting Battery

The TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G doesn't skimp on camera quality and functionality. For photography lovers, the phone boasts a powerful triple camera system that includes a 50MP, AI-powered main camera offering studio-level quality and a 32MP front-facing camera to capture picture-perfect selfies. To allow users to make the most out of its robust features, the smartphone comes with a large 5010mAh battery to provide up to two full days of seamless support on a single charge.

Pricing and Availability

Available in Canada through wireless carriers, from $325 CAD Beginning May 1, 2025

through wireless carriers, from CAD Details on U.S. models to follow soon

About TCL Mobile

TCL Mobile specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of smartphones, tablets and connected devices. On a mission to deliver 5G for all, TCL Mobile helps its customers 'Inspire Greatness' in their lives through industry leading technology and solutions.

For more information on TCL mobile devices, please visit: https://www.tcl.com/global/en/mobile

About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all. For more information, please visit: https://www.tcl.com

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

