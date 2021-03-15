One of the World's Best-Selling Electronics Brands Brings Roku TV Ready Certified Alto 6 and 6+ to Region for the First Time

CORONA, Calif., March 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- TCL ® , one of the world's largest and leading technology companies, announced that its Alto 6 and 6+ sound bar models are now Roku TV Ready™ certified. Available at Best Buy, Amazon, and other popular retailers, customers who purchase a TCL Alto 6 or 6+ sound bar will experience a simple and intuitive audio setup process. TCL's Alto 6 and 6+ Roku TV Ready sound bars allow users to enjoy more entertainment rather than spending time fumbling with wires, secondary remotes, or internal menus and are among Canada's first products tested through Roku's certification program.

Roku TV Ready audio products are designed to integrate with your TCL Roku TV™ seamlessly and users will enjoy a streamlined setup with instant access to sound settings, modes and volume control – all controlled by your TCL Roku TV remote. Roku TV Ready certified products, like TCL's Alto 6 and 6+ sound bars, provide consumers the confidence to know they are only one HDMI connection away from an outstanding audio solution.

"TCL and Roku have had a tremendously successful partnership delivering award-winning TVs for several years, so we are very excited to expand that partnership in Canada to include premium home theater audio solutions with user-friendly connectivity," said Chris Larson, Senior Vice President, TCL North America. "TCL's goal is to bring joy to our users through the thoughtful implementation of technology, and the effortless setup process customers will experience with their new Roku TV Ready certified Alto sound bar embodies that philosophy."

TCL's Alto 6 and 6+ sound bars bring powerful cinema-like audio to your home with Dolby Digital decoding to create room-filling virtual surround sound, while the wireless subwoofer makes music and movies come to life with powerful bass. Ideal for TVs between 40 and 55-inches, the Alto 6 and 6+ models are perfect for those looking to enhance their current audio system without splurging on costly, cumbersome solutions. Both of these Roku TV Ready certified TCL sound bars are available now, starting at $109.99 CDN from Best Buy, Amazon, and other popular retailers.

