SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- TCL Electronics, a leading consumer electronics brand and the world's top two TV brand, announced at CES 2025 that it is deepening its partnership with Google TV and will launch all-new Google TVs with Gemini capabilities in 2025, promising to transform home entertainment with immersive and intelligent features.

TCL Brings Next-gen Google TVs with Gemini Model to CES 2025

With the Gemini model and new hardware capabilities, the next-gen of Google TVs will offer an even better entertainment experience and enhance how users interact with their TV as it becomes a dynamic hub for managing a smart home. For example, with the help of proximity sensors and the Gemini model, soon you'll be able to walk into the room and your TV will change from your beautiful ambient imagery into an all-new information overview. This includes personalized information overview with the weather, latest news headlines, and even family calendars. The upgraded voice assistant with Gemini capabilities can understand more natural language and provide more complex answers, which can make smart home control more efficient. Far-field mics being built into many new TVs offer "hands-free" voice controls from anywhere in the room, without the remote.

This world's first next-gen Google TVs will be available beginning in 2025, with new Gemini capabilities rolling out to users throughout the year.

"TCL and Google share the same pioneering spirit and commitment to continually enhance the user experience," said Shaoyong Zhang, Senior Vice President of TCL Industries and CEO of TCL Electronics, "The next milestone in our successful partnership with Google will see another example of how TCL aims to Inspire Greatness."

"We are entering a new era in the possibilities of television," said Shalini Govil-Pai, VP & GM of TV Platforms, "With breakthroughs in AI and our expanded partnership with TCL, we're unlocking new capabilities that will evolve how you interact with your TV."

The successful partnership between TCL and Google TV, which began in 2015, culminated in the launch of the Google TV series in 2019. Since 2021, TCL has maintained its position as the No. 1 brand in global Google TV shipment volume for four consecutive years. [1] Today, TCL ships more TVs with the Google OS platform than any other company.

