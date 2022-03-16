Mr. Keohane was formerly President and CEO of the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) which he joined in 1999. Mr. Keohane is a recognized global expert in pension plan assets management, liability driven investment strategies and a frequent speaker on retirement income security. He is on the Board of Queen's University and the Chairman of its Investment Committee. He is also on the Board of the Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) and is a Senior Fellow of the CD Howe institute. Jim is a chartered financial analyst (CFA) and a former member of the Board of the Canadian Coalition on Good Governance (CCGG).

Mr. Tremblay was Executive Vice-President and Chief Investment Officer of the Industrial Alliance (iA) Financial Group. He joined iA in 2008 and held his position as the head of Investments until his retirement in 2019. Before iA, Mr. Tremblay held various positions at the National Bank of Canada most notably, Chief Operating Officer of the banking and wealth management arm and President of Natcan Investment Management from 1998 to 2002. Prior to that, Mr. Tremblay worked at various reputed insurance companies. Michel is an actuary and a chartered financial analyst (CFA). He is a former member of the Board of Investissement Québec on which he chaired the Risk Management Committee and was also President of the Board of the Université Laval Foundation.

"We are delighted that Jim and Michel have agreed to join our Board. They will bring their extensive and complementary experience and deep knowledge of the institutional investment industry in Canada," said Vincent Morin, President of TCC.

About Trans-Canada Capital Inc.

Trans-Canada Capital (TCC) is an asset management firm specializing in innovative investment strategies for institutional investors. Since 2009, the team has successfully managed the pension assets of Air Canada, one of the largest corporate pension plans in the country. Over the years, we have earned an enviable reputation by generating superior returns through strategies focusing on alpha generation in a rigorous risk-controlled framework. With over C$30 billion in assets under management, more than 90 investment professionals based in Montréal and Toronto, and a complete range of alternative solutions, TCC is well positioned to meet the needs of institutional investors seeking steady returns.

SOURCE Trans-Canada Capital

