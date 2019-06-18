Taylor Fenn wins 2019 CPRS/CISION Student Award of Excellence

"Throughout her time at Red River College, Taylor has been a strong ambassador for the Creative Communications Program and for CPRS," said nominating professor Melanie Lee Lockhart, MA, APR. "Given her unfailingly positive and professional performance and her stated desire to pursue a field she's passionate about, I've no doubt she will grow into a leader in our profession."

Fenn not only received a $1,000 prize courtesy of CISION, but also a complimentary one-year Affiliate membership to CPRS, intended for new practitioners entering the profession following the completion of post-secondary public relations studies.

During her studies, Fenn was also one of two Student Liaison's to the CPRS Manitoba Board of Directors, playing an important role in connecting students with CPRS.

"In her time on the CPRS Manitoba board, Taylor proved herself to be committed, thoughtful, and passionate about the public relations field," added CPRS Manitoba Local Society President Susan Harrison. "Her contributions to board discussions and willingness to jump in and assist wherever needed has made her a valued member of our team. I have no doubt she will go far in her chosen career and will contribute much to the field of public relations and communications."

Established jointly by the two organizations, the CPRS/CISION Award of Excellence recognizes student excellence in public relations. Winning students have been nominated by their co-ordinators or instructors and were enrolled in the final year (or equivalent) of a recognized, full-time Canadian public relations program at the time of their win.

