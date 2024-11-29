Meeting Customer Needs

With growing demand for Female drivers, Taxi Rose positions itself as a reliable and reassuring alternative, offering women a transport solution tailored to their needs.

The Advantages of Taxi Rose

Professional Drivers : All drivers are rigorously selected and trained to meet the highest standards of road safety and customer service.

: All drivers are rigorously selected and trained to meet the highest standards of road safety and customer service. Safe and Comfortable Vehicles : Our fleet comprises modern, well-maintained vehicles equipped with the latest safety technologies.

: Our fleet comprises modern, well-maintained vehicles equipped with the latest safety technologies. Easy Mobile App : Book your ride in seconds with the Téo Taxi app, available on iOS and Android.

: Book your ride in seconds with the Téo Taxi app, available on iOS and Android. Quality Personalized Service: We strive to provide a customized experience, with a dedicated management team ensuring top-quality standards.

About Téo Taxi

Téo Taxi, a division of Taxelco, is Quebec's largest taxi network, encompassing brands such as Taxi Diamond, Taxi Hochelaga, Taxi Prestige Châteauguay, Taxi Central Beloeil, Netlfit and Téo Taxi. Offering an 100% electric fleet, Téo Taxi is known for its environmental commitment and innovative approach to urban transport. Recognized for its high-quality customer operations and personalized service offerings that cater to user needs, Téo Taxi is a key player in the movement towards sustainable mobility in Montreal.

Easy Booking

Users can reserve their trips through multiple convenient channels:

By phone: 514-836-0000

Online: teo.taxi

Via the Téo Taxi mobile app, selecting the "Taxi Rose" option.

SOURCE Taxelco

Information: Marc Duchesne, [email protected], 514-277-2508