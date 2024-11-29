Taxi Rose: A New Mobility Solution for Women Français

Taxelco

Nov 29, 2024, 08:53 ET

MONTREAL, Nov. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Téo Taxi is proud to announce the official launch of its new fleet of Taxi Rose. This innovative transport service is driven entirely by professional and experienced female drivers and is dedicated to serving female passengers.

A Commitment to Equality: Female Taxi Services!
With Taxi Rose, we aim to enhance the representation of women in the transport industry.

Meeting Customer Needs
With growing demand for Female drivers, Taxi Rose positions itself as a reliable and reassuring alternative, offering women a transport solution tailored to their needs.

The Advantages of Taxi Rose

  • Professional Drivers: All drivers are rigorously selected and trained to meet the highest standards of road safety and customer service.
  • Safe and Comfortable Vehicles: Our fleet comprises modern, well-maintained vehicles equipped with the latest safety technologies.
  • Easy Mobile App: Book your ride in seconds with the Téo Taxi app, available on iOS and Android.
  • Quality Personalized Service: We strive to provide a customized experience, with a dedicated management team ensuring top-quality standards.

About Téo Taxi

Téo Taxi, a division of Taxelco, is Quebec's largest taxi network, encompassing brands such as Taxi Diamond, Taxi Hochelaga, Taxi Prestige Châteauguay, Taxi Central Beloeil, Netlfit and Téo Taxi. Offering an 100% electric fleet, Téo Taxi is known for its environmental commitment and innovative approach to urban transport. Recognized for its high-quality customer operations and personalized service offerings that cater to user needs, Téo Taxi is a key player in the movement towards sustainable mobility in Montreal.

Easy Booking
Users can reserve their trips through multiple convenient channels:

  • By phone: 514-836-0000
  • Online: teo.taxi
  • Via the Téo Taxi mobile app, selecting the "Taxi Rose" option.

Information: Marc Duchesne, [email protected], 514-277-2508

