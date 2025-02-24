Acquisition represents major transaction, expanding the scope of taxi services offered on Montreal's South Shore

MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Taxelco announced the acquisition of Radio Taxi Union, a taxi industry leader on Montreal's South Shore for over 70 years. This acquisition represents the coming together of the largest taxi companies in the Montreal and South Shore areas, in the interest of both customers and drivers.

From left to right: François Cyr, President, Radio Taxi Union; Josée Tremblay, Finance Director, Radio Taxi Union; Niema Bouchnafati, Sales and Marketing Director, Taxelco; Frédéric Prégent, CEO, Taxelco. Photo credit: Alexandra Cyr. (CNW Group/Taxelco)

"We are very proud to announce the acquisition of a local company that has been recognized for the quality of its services for decades," said Frédéric Prégent, President and CEO of Taxelco. "This major transaction will enable us to expand the scope of services offered by the Téo Taxi application on the South Shore, in addition to allowing Radio Taxi Union's 250 drivers to benefit from the latest technological advances in call and fleet management."

"Radio Taxi Union has taken care of the needs of its customers since its establishment in 1950 and our track record shows that improving and modernizing our services has been a constant focus over the years," said François Cyr, President of Radio Taxi Union. "Taxelco's acquisition of Radio Taxi Union will ensure a sustainable future for the company, allowing it to benefit from the latest technologies, as well as investments in vehicle electrification. Taxelco is the dispatcher of choice for the future for our customers, drivers, and office staff and its expertise will enable Radio Taxi Union to grow and expand successfully."

"The Taxelco team looks forward to working with the Radio Taxi Union team to ensure the continuity of quality services," concluded Mr. Prégent.

Extended Geographical Reach

Radio Taxi Union's service area extends across the South Shore of Montreal and includes Longueuil, St-Lambert, Greenfield Park, Ville Lemoyne, St-Hubert, Boucherville, Brossard, St-Bruno, St-Basile, La Prairie and Candiac. It is the natural complement to the Taxelco-owned banners serving Montreal-based customers, Taxi Diamond, Taxi Hochelaga and Téo Taxi, as well as Taxi Prestige Châteauguay, Taxi Central Beloeil and Netlift.

Six Taxi Banners at your Fingertips with the Téo Taxi Mobile Booking Application

The Téo Taxi mobile booking application will provide access to all Taxelco-administered taxis, both electric and non-electric. The application continues to stand out favorably against foreign-owned applications. It enables Taxelco to accelerate its strategy of modernizing the industry to meet the expectations of customers who want a professional, courteous, safe and efficient taxi service, quickly, at any time, and anywhere in the greater Montreal area.

Whether you want to order a trip, manage your payment method, call your trusted driver, or view your trip history, the Téo Taxi app is easy to use, and 100% local!

Taxi Fleet Electrification

Téo Taxi's mission is to revolutionize urban transportation in Montreal. With a fleet of over 2,000 drivers, we are proud to be a major player in sustainable mobility in the metropolis. Our commitment to the environment is reflected in concrete actions: more than 20% of our taxis are now 100% electric, offering Montrealers a clean, ecological and silent alternative.

About Taxelco

The largest taxi dispatcher in Quebec and Canada, including the Radio Taxi Union, Taxi Diamond, Taxi Hochelaga, Taxi Prestige Châteauguay, Taxi Central Beloeil, Netlift and Téo Taxi banners.

With a 100% electric fleet, Téo Taxi stands out for its commitment to the environment and its innovative approach to urban transport. With quality customer service and an offer that respects users' needs, Téo Taxi is a key player in Montreal's sustainable mobility landscape.

https://teo.taxi/en/about/

SOURCE Taxelco

For information: Marc Duchesne, [email protected], 514-277-2508