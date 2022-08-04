OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Question 1: How do I register for My Business Account?

You can register for My Business Account using your Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) User ID and password or through a sign-in partner.

Haven't set up your CRA User ID yet? Find out how here: Registration process to access the CRA sign-in services

What you'll need to register:

CRA User ID and password

A business number (BN) you are authorized to access

Steps:

Create a CRA user ID and password if you haven't yet Enroll in mandatory multi-factor authentication (telephone or passcode grid) Register for a business number if you do not have one

Question 2: How do I authorize a representative for my business?

Representatives are individuals you authorize to help you or your business manage your tax information.

Business owners can now confirm authorized representatives using My Account or My Business Account. This easy, two-step digital process will help you protect your tax information and make authorizing new representatives more efficient and secure.

It is important to know who your representatives are and what information they have access to. Be proactive and make sure the representatives you have on file with the CRA are current. Follow these steps to remove representatives that are not current using My Account or My Business Account.

Find more information about authorizing and managing representatives here: Authorize a representative - Before you start

Question 3: How do I access CRA's online services for businesses?

The CRA offers electronic services for businesses that will help you:

File various types of returns

File a notice of objection

Make a payment

Register a new business and various types of accounts

Get information

Make an online request

Calculate payroll deductions

Download or order forms or publications

Our online services make it faster and easier to handle your company's tax matters. You and your authorized employees and representative can file, pay and access detailed information about your tax accounts. Get started by selecting the online service that is built for you:

Need to file GST/HST, payroll, corporation income tax returns? Use My Business Account .

. Having a tax preparer act on behalf of your business? We offer Represent a Client for that.

for that. Reporting your business income on a personal income tax return? Make sure to use My Account for Individuals.

Question 4: How do I make payments to the CRA?

The CRA offers a variety of payment options for businesses. These may vary depending on the type of payment you are making; in most cases we offer options to:

Pay online

Pay in person

Pay by cheque

Pay with a cheque from your Canadian bank account

For non-residents without a Canadian Bank account payment can be made using a:

Question 5: How do I file GST/HST using GST/HST NETFILE?

GST/HST NETFILE allows you to file GST/HST tax returns, and eligible rebates directly to the CRA. Using GST/HST NETFILE gets you your refunds faster and can be combined with direct deposit!

To file go to: Ready to file

What you'll need:

Your business number (BN)

Your reporting period 'from' and 'to' dates

Your access code

Don't have an access code? Get it here: Need an access code?

Online check list

Read the Privacy Notice Statement Make sure your browser supports TLS 1.2. for security Have cookies and JavaScript enabled in your browser

You will receive a confirmation number as proof that the CRA has received your information. Print or save the page with your confirmation number and keep it with your records.

If you have further questions

Meet with a Liaison Officer: The Liaison Officer service is a free service the CRA offers to owners of small businesses and self-employed individuals to help them understand their business tax obligations. A visit from a Liaison Officer is 100% confidential; the information you choose to discuss with a Liaison Officer will not be shared with other areas of the CRA or anyone else.

Check Canada.ca: We're improving the information on our web pages to make it easier for Canadians to find what they need online. For example, the CRA gets thousands of questions each year from businesses as they go through different changes. Our Changes to your business and Canada Revenue Agency program accounts page will give you information on what the CRA needs in many common situations, such as administrative changes, growing your business, and changes to business operations.

