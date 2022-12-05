OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - No one likes last-minute delays or waiting on the phone at tax time. You can avoid this by preparing early and using our digital services. You will be able to update your personal information and view your tax and benefit information ahead of time.

Filing and payment deadline

You will be able to file your income tax and benefit return for 2022 starting on February 20, 2023. The deadline for most Canadians to file their income tax and benefit return for 2022 is April 30, 2023. Filing your return before the deadline will allow you to avoid interruptions to any refund, benefit or credit payments you may be eligible for.

Since April 30, 2023, falls on a Sunday, your return will be considered filed on time if the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) receives it, or it is postmarked, on or before May 1, 2023. If you owe money to the CRA, your payment will also be considered on time if the CRA receives it, or a Canadian financial institution processes it, on or before May 1, 2023.

You have until June 15, 2023, to file your return if you or your spouse or common-law partner are self-employed. However, if you owe money, your payment is due on April 30, 2023. Your payment will be considered on time if the CRA receives it, or a Canadian financial institution processes it, on or before May 1, 2023.

Conveniently access or update your information

We encourage you to register for My Account at My Account for Individuals before the rush of tax season. Once you are registered for My Account, you will be able to access your tax information and easily change your address, phone number or other personal information that the CRA has on file.

You should also register for direct deposit and make sure that your information is up-to-date before you file your return. By registering for direct deposit, your money will be deposited directly into your account at a financial institution.

If you have already registered for My Account, we invite you to sign in before the tax-filing season begins. We have additional security measures in place to protect your personal information. These include multi-factor authentication and proactively revoking user IDs and passwords that we think may be compromised to prevent unauthorized activity on taxpayer accounts. My Account users also need to have an email address on file to help protect their online accounts from fraudulent activity. If you do not currently have an email address on file, you will need to provide one when you sign in. Signing in before tax-filing season will help you avoid any delays accessing My Account.

Chat with Charlie to find more information

If you need a quick answer to a question, you can use Charlie, our friendly chatbot. You can find Charlie on the CRA home page and many of our other web pages on Canada.ca.

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency

For further information: Media Relations: Canada Revenue Agency, 613-948-8366, [email protected]